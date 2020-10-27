Keep Odessa Beautiful Recycle Fashion Show postponed due to COVID-19

Keep Odessa Beautiful and Odessa Arts issued a press release Monday afternoon that the filming of the Keep Odessa Beautiful Recycle Fashion Show scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at the Ector Theater would be postponed until after Jan. 1, 2021, due to the rise in COVID-19 infections in Ector County.

“Keep Odessa Beautiful, Odessa Arts, Basin PBS, and the Ector Theater worked very hard to create an exciting new way to experience the Recycle Fashion Show,” Odessa Arts executive director Randy Ham stated in a press release. “Unfortunately, the recent increase in COVID cases here in Ector County means the risk of exposure is just too great, even with the COVID measures we had in place. We’re rescheduling for Spring 2021, however, in hopes that we can showcase this incredible talent.”

Contestants were reportedly notified Monday, that their entries would still be eligible for the March taping. Anyone who missed the initial deadline will be able to enter before Feb. 15, 2021.

Claudia Ortega, Executive Director of Keep Odessa Beautiful, also stated, “We love seeing our contestants year after year, and we hope they will be patient as we plan for the Spring.”