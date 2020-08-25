  • August 25, 2020

Junior League of Odessa cancels Merry Marketplace - Odessa American

Posted: Tuesday, August 25, 2020 1:57 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Junior League of Odessa issued a press release on Tuesday afternoon that it has decided to cancel its largest fundraiser of the year, Merry Marketplace, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Junior League of Odessa stated based on the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the City of Odessa government that the league has decided to cancel the fundraiser which was scheduled for Nov. 6 to Nov. 8.

“It was extremely difficult and heartbreaking for the committee and the board to vote to cancel Merry Marketplace, but the health and safety of our community remains at the forefront of our decision. In consultation with our local health and city officials, the risk of another prohibition of large events come November was too great when considering how much planning and coordination hosting the magical experience that is Merry Marketplace requires,” Merry Marketplace Chairman Becca Myers stated in a press release. “This has been the Odessa League’s largest fundraiser for the past thirty-eight years allowing a group of volunteers to pour back into our community, and while this year we will adjust alongside our fellow nonprofits, we look forward to Merry Marketplace 2021, already scheduled for November 4-7, 2021.”

