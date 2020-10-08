Judge will decide jurisdiction of OA lawsuit

A visiting state district judge is expected to rule within two weeks on whether the Odessa American’s public information legal fight against the City of Odessa can proceed.

In a hearing Thursday in the 161st State District Court, Judge Rodney Satterwhite of Midland said he would review pleadings from both parties and determine whether he has the legal power to proceed further with the case, which the city claims he doesn’t.

The newspaper has sued the city and is seeking for the judge to force the city to follow the Texas Public Information Act concerning timely release of basic public crime information.

The newspaper has alleged numerous violations in which the city delayed or heavily redacted the information and sent it to the AG, delaying public information that has always been released in a timely manner.

Attorneys for the city attempted to argue that the violations never happened and cited legal technicalities as to why the judge had no authority to rule that the court had the power to enforce the TPIA.

“Basically the city is asking the judge to make a first-of-its-kind ruling that the court does not have the power to enforce the Texas public records law based on allegations of the illegal conduct against the City described by the OA,” OA Publisher Patrick Canty said following the hearing.

The judge declined to make the ruling from the bench and promised a decision within two weeks.

“While I certainly appreciate the judge wanting to do his due diligence before making a ruling, I believe the city’s argument is totally without merit,” Canty said. “Apparently the city does not want the court to address the merits of the case. What’s sad about this is that in this case, it is the paper that is having to go to the time and expense to fight for this basic public information. It could just as easily be any regular member of the public.”

John Bussian, a national authority on 1st Amendment law, is the OA’s lead counsel and he was assisted by Midland attorney Randall Rouse. Papers filed in advance of Thursday’s hearing detail the OA’s assertion that the City of Odessa has systematically violated the Texas Public Information Act by taking days to screen every request, delaying the release of records the public is clearly entitled to see. Initially the city was sending most requests to the AG for review but more recently has somewhat backtracked, sending only some to the state.

The city’s attorneys, Austin-based William Cobb and Ann Stehling of Cobb & Counsel, essentially were trying to make the case that the city delaying the immediate release of public information was because the city was trying to comply with the law.

“I just think they are trying to throw up roadbocks,” Canty said. “While I can appreciate that being part of their jobs as legal advocates for the city, I also find that unfortunate because basically we are just an extension of the public. Does this mean that any ordinary citizen would have to jump through these legal hoops just to obtain public information to which they are entitled?”

Odessa Mayor David Turner and City Councilman Dewey Bryant were in attendance. Both are seeking elected office again this year, with Turner running for the at-large seat and Bryant seeking the mayor’s slot. The city has spent more than $60,000 fighting the lawsuit so far. That number does not include September or October billing.