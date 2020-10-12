  • October 12, 2020

Judge rules in favor of OA - Odessa American: Local News

Judge rules in favor of OA

Posted: Monday, October 12, 2020 1:17 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Less than a week after a visiting state district judge had to decide whether the Odessa American’s public information legal fight against the City of Odessa could proceed, he ruled in favor of the OA on Monday morning.

Judge Rodney Satterwhite of Midland denied the City of Odessa’s plea to the jurisdiction.

The attorneys representing the City of Odessa stated during Thursday’s court proceedings if the judge didn’t rule in their favor that they would appeal. The city has spent more than $60,000 fighting the lawsuit so far and that number doesn’t include September or October billing.

The newspaper has sued the city and is seeking to force the city to follow the Texas Public Information Act concerning timely release of basic public crime information. The attorneys stated during the court proceedings on Thursday that the Odessa American wanted salacious details that were in the police reports and probable cause affidavits. That isn’t the case. The OA only wants the city to follow the law and release information that the public is entitled to.

The newspaper has alleged numerous violations in which the city delayed or heavily redacted the information and sent it to the AG, delaying public information that has always been released in a timely manner.

Attorneys for the city attempted to argue the violations never happened and cited legal technicalities as to why the judge had no authority to rule that the court had the power to enforce the TPIA.

Representing the OA is John Bussian, a national authority on 1st Amendment law, Midland attorney Randall Rouse and Houston attorney Jeff Nobles. The city’s attorneys are Austin-based William Cobb and Ann Stehling of Cobb & Counsel.

