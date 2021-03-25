  • March 25, 2021

Judge led massive effort during storm - Odessa American: Local News

Judge led massive effort during storm

Volunteers honored by Pfluger, Landgraf for good deeds

  • BEE-UTIFUL PEOPLE

    Eli Hartman

    District Judge Sara Kate Billingsley, second from right, addresses the guests at her party Wednesday evening in Odessa. The party was organized by Judge Billingsley who wanted to recognize over 150 volunteers throughout the community who helped provide meals and supplies to Odessans in need during the winter storm.

 Eli Hartman | Odessa American
District Judge Sara Billingsley hosted a party on Wednesday evening for volunteers who helped provide meals and other supplies to over 1,000 Odessans in need during the winter storm that passed through Texas. Billingsley helped organize volunteers during the storm who came from all around the community to help cook and deliver meals, distribute blankets and carry out welfare checks to those in need across Odessa.

Posted: Thursday, March 25, 2021 2:47 pm

Judge led massive effort during storm oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The February storm that left millions of Texans without power or water with record breaking low temperatures did have some good things come out of it.

A sense of community and an outpouring of good deeds here in Odessa was celebrated Wednesday night as 446th District Judge Sara Kate Billingsley threw a party to honor the volunteers she gathered in the midst of that storm to care for those who were hungry and hurting.

Billingsley asked on Facebook that fateful week of Feb. 15 if anyone who was without power needed help with food.

What she got back from that quick question was quite a bit; not just from those who had lost power and needed help with food, but also from those ready to roll up their sleeves and cook for fellow Odessans.

“I’ve always believed it takes a village to do a lot of things … raise a child, aid your community,” Billingsley told the crowd as she was perched atop a pink cooler in her home. “I found my village.”

She said her mother, former Odessa City Councilwoman Peggy Dean, taught her important lessons. “To those who much is given, much is expected,” Billingsley said.

She praised both individuals and companies who reached out and cooked and delivered food. She compared the outpouring of support to the story of Jesus and the basket of fish. “It was crazy. I needed food and it just kept showing up. It was just like the fish basket and that’s thanks to all of you.”

She deflected credit for her part and instead praised all the volunteers like 10-year-old twins Hunter and Wyatt Smith who both showed up in big ways during the snow crisis. “They rolled so many meatballs,” Billingsley said. “They are my favorite twins.”

The boys are the grandsons of Ector County Commissioner Michael Gardner.

The meatball event, she said, included a couple dozen volunteers who rolled more than 1,000 meatballs to make meatball subs that were then delivered to hungry Odessans.

The boys were excited to receive certificates of appreciation from U.S. Congressman August Pfluger, R-Texas, for their efforts.

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, is also sending certificates to those who aided Billingsley in her volunteer effort, which she likens to a beehive.

“Everyone just came together,” she said while relating how bees are not supposed to be able to fly due to their body shapes. “But no one told the bees and they fly.”

She said some told her that the weather was too bad and that it seemed like an impossible task. “But no one told the volunteers who showed up and got it done.”

Pfluger attended the event and thanked the volunteers with the certificates and told the crowd how proud he was of the “can-do” spirit displayed during such a crisis.

Posted in on Thursday, March 25, 2021 2:47 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

