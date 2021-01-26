Jesus House finally has ribbon-cutting

After multiple delays, the Jesus House Women and Children’s Center was finally able to have its ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

Located at 620 S. Grant Ave., in Odessa, the center’s purpose, once it officially opens in a few weeks, is to provide homeless single women and women with children a safe, secure and nurturing environment where they can obtain compassionate support and services needed to achieve self-sufficiency.

“It’s been a year and a half process of getting everything built,” Jesus House Women and Children’s Center President Shirley Almanza said. “We’re excited about finally coming together. We finally have the ribbon-cutting. … We’re very excited.”

The Jesus House Women and Children’s Center was originally planned to open a couple of times last year but was pushed back due to problems with COVID.

“We had planned to open Jan. 1 of last year and then it got pushed back to April and that’s when COVID kicked in,” Almanza said. “It was then pushed to November and then our fundraiser didn’t go through so we weren’t able to open then. Now, we are prepared and ready and looking forward to going ahead. We’re just hoping to raise funds.”

The 3,800 square foot family housing center provides housing, clothing and food in efforts to achieve self-sufficiency which includes opportunities for higher education, budget training, goal setting, discipleship, health and fitness training as well as career training and parenting classes.

Concerning eligibility, the Women and Children’s Center will screen potential residents. To be eligible for residency, people must be considered homeless, must have some form of verifiable taxable income within 4-6 weeks of the beginning program, able to pass a criminal background screening including domestic violence violations, no gang-related activity within the last 12 months, no emotional or behavioral instability within the past 12 months and must be 18 years of age.

Almanza said the center will start with 16 residents in the program.

“We have a few applicants,” Almanza said. “We need more applicants so we’re looking at women that have children that are either homeless or somebody that just got evicted because they can’t make ends meet.”

Almanza added that it’s a 12-month long program.

“The ladies and the children come in and they are required to take a fast-paced program that’s designed to help them learn budgeting and help them learn parenting skills, life skills, fellowship skills and just how to fend for themselves.” Almanza said. “They’re required to have a taxable income in the next four to six weeks of coming in just to get themselves settled. We are and requiring higher education. Whether it’d be a GED or whether it’d be online classes that they are taking. During that 12 months, it’s intense training and they will be required to put savings in their savings account.”

Almanza said that there is a point system where the residents receive points from doing various things such as chores, attending classes or cooking for the family that night.

“With those points, they can trade those in for gift cards for Uber rides or McDonald’s or to the mall,” Almanza said. “Sometimes it’s nice for them to go out and get their own things.”

Almanza anticipates there will be a bigger need for the Jesus House Women and Children’s Center with the effects from the pandemic and evictions.

“We’ve already seen and heard from some ladies that the rent is too high and they can’t pay it and they will be evicted and are in those kinds of situations,” Almanza said. “COVID has slowed our opening down. A couple of times, we’ve planned to open but we couldn’t do it because of the restrictions.”

The Women and Children’s Center will be hosting its first annual Hope Wins Banquet where the proceeds will help benefit the center.

The event will take place on Feb. 12 at the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center and will provide a meal and feature comedian Michael Jr.

A fundraiser had been planned in November that according to Almanza was going to help take care of their operating budget but was canceled due to the pandemic.

“Our operating budget is around $150,000 a year and so it would be wonderful if we could raise that amount but we know that it’s hard to get people together but we are taking strict precautions,” Almanza said. “We’re only putting four people to a table to help social distance and we are going to extremes to make sure that everyone is safe and abiding by guidelines.”

More information on the fundraiser can be found at the Jesus House website at https://www.jesushouseodessa.com/.

Those who are interested in donating can go to https://www.jesushouseodessa.com/ladies and https://www.jesushouseodessa.com/donate-c1ghi.