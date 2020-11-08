Jesus House event to give to the needy

With the temperatures going down, the survival needs for the winter are about to increase.

That has been the case over at Faith Temple Fellowship, 1335, E. Sixth St., also known as Jesus House.

Faith Temple Fellowship recently received a donation of cold weather supplies from CrossRoads Fellowship that they plan to distribute to those in need.

Faith Temple Fellowship Pastor Donny Kyker said they received a large supply of sleeping bags, backpacks, along with hygiene products and hand warmers.

“All the stuff that you need to stay safe outside,” Kyker said. “We’ll be handing those out during our Season of Warmth event.”

The Season of Warmth Luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25 at the church.

“We have sleeping bags for those that are in need right now,” Kyker said.

Kyker added that this will be the first time they are doing a Season of Warmth event.

“We usually feed on Thanksgiving Day,” Kyker said. “We took a couple of years off. But we’re starting to do a feed again and giving them supplies that they need. It may be school kids that need backpacks. These are nice backpacks. They have to be here in person, but we’re going to have a Mexican dinner that day. It’ll be a sit-down meal.”

Kyker said if the weather’s nice, they’ll do the event outside, but if not, they’ll have it inside, adding that they’ll do as much social distancing as possible.

Kyker also said that people are welcome to donate for the Thanksgiving meal.

“For that event, we can use desserts,” Kyker said. “We can use tortillas and things like that.”

Faith Temple Fellowship has a list of needs that is kept on its website at Jesushouseodessa.com.

“People can donate monetarily on the website,” Kyker said. “They can get on Amazon Smile and pick Jesus House as the nonprofit and have it shipped here and we get a certain percentage of that sale to the nonprofit, so it’s a double blessing. They can also bring stuff by here, but the best way to do it is to ship it here.”

This is usually the busiest time of the year, Program Director Elisha Ramirez said.

“I don’t want to say that it’s been chaotic, but it’s been busy,” Ramirez said. “We stay pretty busy. This is our pretty busy season. We gear up in August and September and we brought in some winter survival kits on Monday because we knew that people were going to be asking for them this week and we wanted to make sure that we have it accessible and when they ask, we make sure that we can fill that need to the best of our ability.”

Because of Tuesday’s wintry mix, the Jesus House was closed.

However on Wednesday, things were back up to normal.

“When there’s ice, I do not make my staff go on the roads,” Kyker said. “We can handle snow, we can handle wet, but ice is something that we don’t play with. We shut down with ice because if someone gets injured, they could be out several weeks and same thing with people coming here.”

With times being tough due to the pandemic, Kyker says it’s been hard to not be able to communicate face to face with those in need.

“What’s really hard on us is that we don’t have the human-touch factor that we normally have here,” Kyker said. “We can see them from a distance. We usually let them come in and mingle with them, but we’re missing that part and it shows because we’re almost like a serving robot. We can’t see people’s faces. They have masks on.

“We don’t know if they’re crying, or if they’re sad. It takes out the human element of this whole deal and that’s the worst part of COVID.”

Kyker also said that they are in desperate need of more volunteers right now, primarily on Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon.

“They don’t have to work the kitchen if they don’t want to,” Kyker said. “We need people to work in our buildings to get the backpacks ready.”

Kyker said the work is mostly hands-on and pretty easy.

“Some people are scared to mingle with certain people; we’re not, but if that’s the case, we’ll put them in a position where they don’t have to see anybody,” Kyker said. “Some people want to be hands-on and all they have to do is let us know. I’ll step aside and let them do what I do.”

He added that they always need drivers at Jesus House.

“We have a good group of drivers right now, but they need some time off and if we can get a handful of more drivers, that would make it easy on everybody,” Kyker said.

Those who are interested can go to the Jesus House website and send a message, or call at 432-272-3362.