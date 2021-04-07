  • April 7, 2021

Jersey Mike's Day of Giving sees record success - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Jersey Mike's Day of Giving sees record success

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 1:37 pm

Jersey Mike's Day of Giving sees record success oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

In a press release, the West Texas Food Bank exceeded expectations from the Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving.

The locations in Midland and Odessa reportedly helped the West Texas Food Bank raise more than $153,000, which will provide more than 614,000 meals.

The West Texas Food Bank saw matching donation challenge from the Silva Law Group, Fernelius Simon, AmblerLaw and the Permian Basin Trial Lawyers association, the press release stated.

“I am so grateful to Jersey Mike’s and everyone involved in the match for helping us blow our goals out of the water,” West Texas Food Bank executive director Libby Campbell stated in a press release. “Hunger is a year round issue, and to have an opportunity to highlight hunger in West Texas at a time when funds are usually down is an amazing opportunity. Thank you to everyone who came out and enjoyed a delicious Jersey Mike’s Sub!”

Jersey Mike’s Subs and customers across the country reportedly raised $15 million to help more than 200 charities nationwide during the company’s 11th Annual Month of Giving in March. Charity recipients included hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide accepted donations throughout the month, building to March 31, Day of Giving, when more than 1,900 restaurants donated 100 percent of sales, not just profits, to local charities.

This fundraising total is double the amount raised in 2019 when the company donated $7.3 million to local charities. The results are even more meaningful this year as the Day of Giving celebrations were cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $47 million for local charities.

“We really hoped to do well this year after the disappointment of having to cancel last year’s Day of Giving, and the outpouring of support from across the country is truly inspiring,” Jersey Mike's Founder and CEO Peter Cancro stated in the press release. “We are filled with gratitude and admiration for our customers, franchise owners, and team members who have helped these charities in such a big way, now, when they need it more than ever.”

Posted in on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 1:37 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
81°
Humidity: 6%
Winds: WNW at 14mph
Feels Like: 81°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 81°/Low 50°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 61°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 89°/Low 50°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 50s.

saturday

weather
High 79°/Low 57°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]