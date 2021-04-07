Jersey Mike's Day of Giving sees record success

In a press release, the West Texas Food Bank exceeded expectations from the Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving.

The locations in Midland and Odessa reportedly helped the West Texas Food Bank raise more than $153,000, which will provide more than 614,000 meals.

The West Texas Food Bank saw matching donation challenge from the Silva Law Group, Fernelius Simon, AmblerLaw and the Permian Basin Trial Lawyers association, the press release stated.

“I am so grateful to Jersey Mike’s and everyone involved in the match for helping us blow our goals out of the water,” West Texas Food Bank executive director Libby Campbell stated in a press release. “Hunger is a year round issue, and to have an opportunity to highlight hunger in West Texas at a time when funds are usually down is an amazing opportunity. Thank you to everyone who came out and enjoyed a delicious Jersey Mike’s Sub!”

Jersey Mike’s Subs and customers across the country reportedly raised $15 million to help more than 200 charities nationwide during the company’s 11th Annual Month of Giving in March. Charity recipients included hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide accepted donations throughout the month, building to March 31, Day of Giving, when more than 1,900 restaurants donated 100 percent of sales, not just profits, to local charities.

This fundraising total is double the amount raised in 2019 when the company donated $7.3 million to local charities. The results are even more meaningful this year as the Day of Giving celebrations were cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $47 million for local charities.

“We really hoped to do well this year after the disappointment of having to cancel last year’s Day of Giving, and the outpouring of support from across the country is truly inspiring,” Jersey Mike's Founder and CEO Peter Cancro stated in the press release. “We are filled with gratitude and admiration for our customers, franchise owners, and team members who have helped these charities in such a big way, now, when they need it more than ever.”