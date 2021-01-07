  • January 7, 2021

January sales tax dips - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

January sales tax dips

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 7, 2021 6:00 am

January sales tax dips oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The City of Odessa received its January sales tax check in the amount of, $3,483,683.24. This amount includes the economic development sales tax of 1⁄4 cent. The City of Odessa will receive $2,786,946.59 and the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $696,736.65.

The city saw a decrease in sales tax revenue with January’s sales tax revenue total of $2,786,946.59 which reflects a $1,273,601.24, or 31.37 percent as compared to January 2020, a news release said.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2020-21 is up 13.90 percent, or $1,520,621.32 as compared to budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year.

In addition, the 2020-21 year-to-date amount is below the previous fiscal year-to-date amount by $(5,889,763.60) or (32.10) percent.

The City has budgeted $36,000,000.00 in net sales tax revenues for this current fiscal year.

Sales tax revenue is generated by sales tax revenue from two months prior to collection, i.e., January’s collection is based on November sales.

Posted in on Thursday, January 7, 2021 6:00 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
29°
Humidity: 48%
Winds: NNW at 5mph
Feels Like: 23°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 58°/Low 28°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 30°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 49°/Low 32°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 37°/Low 23°
Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]