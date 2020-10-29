  • October 29, 2020

Jacks Howl-o-ween

Posted: Thursday, October 29, 2020 2:19 am

The Humane Society has scheduled Jacks Howl-o-ween during the Odessa Jackalopes games at 7:15 p.m. Friday and 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Ector County Coliseum, 4201 N. Andrews Highway.

There will be a pet costume and a children's costume contest. Prizes will be awarded.

Pets from the shelter will be in costume. Bring your pets in costume, $5 entry (benefits HSO).

For tickets or information, visit www.jackalopes.org or tinyurl.com/y5ovcnsd.

