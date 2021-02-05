It’s Girl Scout cookie season

Girl Scout entrepreneurs in Odessa and Midland are selling cookies such as the new gluten-free Toffee-tasic in safe, creative, and socially distant ways, including through the organization’s first-ever national delivery services collaboration with Grubhub.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has long taught girls how to run a business via in-person booths, door-to-door activity, and the Digital Cookie platform online, which GSUSA launched in 2014. When the pandemic hit in the middle of the 2020 cookie season, girls were faced with the same challenges as other small businesses. Girl Scouts in Las Cruces quickly pivoted their sales methods from running virtual cookie booths on social media to setting up drive-through locations to facilitating orders that ship directly to customers’ doors, girls as young as five years old are continuing to embrace their entrepreneurial spirits, stay connected to their communities, and have fun by participating in the cookie program. The proceeds from each and every purchase stay local with the troop and its council to power Girl Scouts essential leadership programming.

This season, Girls Scouts of the Desert Southwest is participating in a national collaboration with food ordering and delivery platform Grubhub. In Las Cruces, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or deliver on Grubhub.com or Grubhub app. A hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, local Girls Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology.

This method is now available from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays in Odessa and Midland and from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

As always, the proceeds benefit the troop and council while providing another innovative way to safely run the cookie program virtually. GSUSA is grateful to Grubhub for waiving all fees for the organization to make this new delivery option feasible for sales without reducing troops and council’s proceeds.

GSUSA is making it possible for all consumers nationwide who don’t already know a Girl Scout to purchase Girl Scout Cookies online for shipment to their door.

Customers can enter their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a local troop to purchase from through the Digital Cookie platform for direct shipment or donation to local organizations.

This additional contact-free method supports local girls while keeping their safety and skill building top of mind.

For more information, email info@gsdsw.org or visit www.gsdsw.org.

Girls in grades K-12 may join for free for a limited time, visit mygs.girlscouts.org or call 915-566-9433.