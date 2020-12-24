  • December 24, 2020

Isy's Fine Jewelry wins downtown decorating contest

Isy’s Fine Jewelry wins downtown decorating contest

Posted: Thursday, December 24, 2020 9:16 am

Odessa American

Their Christmas spirit shone brightest, making Isy’s Fine Jewelry the winner of the first Merry and Bright Window Nights Downtown business holiday decorating contest. The event was spearheaded by Downtown Odessa, Inc.

Isy’s, whose décor theme was “jewelry winter wonderland,” received a cash prize of $500, according to a press release by Downtown Odessa, Inc.

The second place winner, Keep Odessa Beautiful, received a cash prize of $250. Their theme was “upcycled Christmas.”

A total of seven downtown businesses were in the contest; the others included: Home Hospice, Basin PBS, Proteus Salon, SIDE Bar Grill, Par II Companies and The Guardiola Law Firm, according to the press release.

Various criteria were used in the contest judging, including creativity and aesthetics. The contest was judged by members of Downtown Odessa, Inc.

All seven businesses are now eligible for the second round of the contest which will be determined by the public. “Fan Favorite award” voting begins today. To cast a vote for a business, contact Downtown Odessa contest coordinator Alexa Moulakis at 432-335-4682 or amoulakis@odessa-tx.gov.

The contest is one of several Winterfest events hosted by the non-profit Downtown Odessa organization.

The Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt will run through 10 p.m., January 3. One grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize.

A Magical Christmas is an augmented reality event that invites participants to use their cell phones to find and view various 3D images, including a giant Santa and his reindeer floating in the sky. There are 6 augmented reality stations set up around downtown that participants can activate by using a QR code. For more information about the events, visit www.downtownodessatx.com/christmas.

Posted in on Thursday, December 24, 2020 9:16 am.

