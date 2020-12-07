Interest high in city races

The unusual occurrence of three hot runoffs for mayor and two city council seats has Odessa voters either scrambling to early voting centers or planning a trek to election day polls on Dec. 15.

Some citizens who live in the part of Odessa that is in Midland County, like most of those who live in Mission Dorado, had tried to vote early in Odessa but were told they had to cast ballots in Midland.

An Ector County deputy elections administration clerk reported at mid-day Monday that about 1,730 early votes, not including mail in ballots, had been cast as former District 2 Councilman Dewey Bryant and Javier Joven compete to succeed Mayor David Turner. Both Turner and Bryant have termed out of their current seats and are seeking other city offices.

Turner and Denise Swanner are seeking the at large council seat while the District 1 race is between Mark Matta and appointed incumbent Michael K. Shelton Sr.

Odessans who live in Midland County must vote early at the Midland County Annex, 2110 N. A St. in Midland or on Election Day at the Odessa Country Club.

Odessans Pat Kennedy and Jeanne Bartley and her husband, Kevin, tried to vote at the county annex office here last week but were turned away.

“It was OK,” Kennedy said. “I had felt like that’s what would happen. I went over to Midland and voted the same day.”

The Bartleys went to the annex late last Friday and were disappointed because “we’d just assumed we could vote here. Because it’s a city election and we live in the city,” Jeanne Bartley said.

“Now I’ll vote on Election Day,” she said adding that her husband will try to vote early in Midland because he is tied up on Election Day.

Early voting for the runoff election is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday.

Locations for early voting include the Ector County Courthouse Annex, The Globe Theater at Odessa College, Salinas Community Building and First Church of the Nazarene Gymnasium. Westlake Hardware is not a location.

City of Odessa residents who live in Midland County must vote at the Midland County Annex Courtroom, 2110 N. A St., in Midland for early voting and then at Odessa Country Club, No. 1 Fairway Drive, on Election Day.

Election day locations in Odessa will include The Globe Theater at Odessa College, Salinas Community Building and First Church of the Nazarene Gymnasium. Voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.