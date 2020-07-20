Indoor play spot opens in August

After more than three months of delays, Odessans will soon be able to take advantage of one of the largest indoor playgrounds in Texas.

4Kidz Fun Park, located at 1421 E. Eighth St., expects to open for business in early August, owner and CEO Josue Payen said.

4Kidz Fun Park is an indoor family fun center that offers activities for all ages, according to the facility’s Facebook page, and provide a safe, cost-effective, comfortable place for children to play and for parents to relax and enjoy family time. More information is available at the park’s website (4kidzfunpark.com).

“It’s just something different,” Payen said. “It’s called 4Kidz Fun Park for two reasons. One is for kids. It’s a park for kids to come and play. And I myself have four boys.

“I know there’s very limited things for kids to do here in Odessa. I’ve lived here all my life. I saw the need for something different, something that’s offered in bigger cities. My ultimate goal is to offer something that you see in big cities like Dallas, Houston and El Paso.”

The centerpiece of the park is an 8,400-square foot, two-level playground.

“It has a ball blaster area, a four-lane wave slide and different obstacles,” Payen said. “Next to it, we have a warrior course, kind of like ninja warriors. It will have two lanes with different obstacles on each lane. It’s a pretty big sized obstacle course.

“Then we’ll have a rope course, kind of like the one that’s at Cinergy.”

Another feature is a 273-square foot sandbox for toddlers as Payen looks to have attractions for all age groups.

“I am targeting more for the kids between, like 4 to about 14,” he said. “We are putting in a little bit for different ages. We will have an area for the smaller kids, from toddlers to, like, 6 or 7 years old. The playground is for kids between 7 and 12 or 13. The ninja course is for a little bit bigger kids, too, and then we have the rope course for bigger kids.

“I tried to do a little bit different attractions for all the different age groups that we have. But grandparents can go in there. I’ve gone in there. Right now while we’re building, all my workers are a bunch of grown men and they’re having a blast in there.”

Getting the project off the ground in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has been problematic, Payen said, with a series of delays pushing back the planned May opening.

“We’ve been pushed back about 3½ months with the equipment, the logistics of it,” he said. “The manufacturing shut down. With the City of Odessa, working from the offices, we’re trying to get building permits and everything we need.

“The park will be done on July 23. After that, it’s just getting our final inspections and our final permits. We’re aiming, if everything goes good, for the first week of August.”

One feature Payen said he will have to open without is a video game arcade.

“We had to put the arcade on hold,” he said. “With the COVID, the arcade manufacturer and the company we were going through have been put on hold. The company that was going to install our systems is on hold. We always try to deal with them, so we’ve got to hold on until they’re able to move forward again.”

Another feature the park will do without is food service.

“People can bring in their own snacks, their own drinks,” Payen said. “We don’t have enough space to be able to provide food service.”

Payen said the park’s policies for group events will have to be determined on a case-by-case basis for the time being.

“We still have to follow the rules and law of what the government and local officials tell us,” he said. “Capacity-wise, we will be operating at where we’re allowed.

“One thing we want to achieve with this park is, after everything gears up, we don’t want to have it too overcrowded. We want people to come and have a good experience. I’ve been to different places that are too crowded and you can’t enjoy them.”

Payen said he hopes to have a series of special events once the doors open.

“One thing we’re looking into is having a Sensory Friendly Night a week,” he said. “I have a lot of family members that have kids that are autistic and I’ve made promises that we will be hosting events for sensory-friendly kids.

“It’s a place for kids, a place for adults. It’s something different here in West Texas.”