Illegal dumper-busters saddle up

Ector County is pouring money, manpower and equipment into the illegal dumping crisis in Precincts 1 and 4 and officials say the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 will be pivotal in the struggle.

The voters OK’d a 1.25-cent sales tax in 2018 to help and county commissioners have bought five four-wheel-drive pickups and otherwise beefed up the environmental enforcement department headquartered in Room 116 at the courthouse.

Director Ricky George is budgeted to add two more full-time officers to work with him and fellow enforcement officers Jesse Garcia and Shawn Callendar and he’s looking for one or two part-time officers from other agencies to help patrol West Odessa, Gardendale and South Ector County.

The commissioners are buying a trash truck and dedicating two collectors from the highways and streets department because only 20 to 30 percent of illegal dumpers are caught and forced to clean up their messes and what’s left by the unapprehended violators remains where it lies.

“This is my home and I hate to see it trashed,” said George, a former Odessa policeman and county attorney’s investigator. “I was raised to be outdoors and I take it personally when I see people polluting. It’s a huge public health issue because these dumping sites become habitats for mice, rats, rattlesnakes and mosquitoes.”

The county last year paid $347,000 for five Ford F-250 pickups, two of which are still parked, and it’s trimming George’s total budget in the general fund and sales tax fund from $985,465 to $678,842, which includes $100,000 for contract services to dispose of trash generated by the county government next year. George said he has been budgeted $10,000 for training.

George said trucks costing an average of $69,400 each “are the appropriate tools for our job in the oilfield because we go off-road every day.

“The lighter half-ton pickups are designed for lighter work,” he said. “We don’t have guns with one bullet in them because they’re cheaper.”

George said the trucks were not paid for with tax revenues but rather with the $1.5-million fine levied three years ago against Commercial Metals Co. for violating the Clean Air Act with the accidental burning in West Odessa of 100,000 tires that boiled up smoke visible for 200 miles. “When the bad guys pay for your equipment, you go ahead and get the right tools for the job,” he said.

Old tires must now be disposed of at State Rubber & Environmental Solutions near Denver City, 84 miles north of Odessa.

With Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton having advocated during the commissioners’ recent budget hearings for the environmental enforcement department to be absorbed by the sheriff’s office, George said that would be a mistake because his department can operate more efficiently as it is and that the sheriff’s office already has enough responsibilities without taking on more.

Charged with a Class B misdemeanor for dumping five to 500 pounds or a Class A for 500 to 1,000 pounds, offenders can be fined $2,000 and jailed for six months or fined $4,000 and jailed for a year; but instead they’re usually allowed to clean up their messes and pay Republic Services’ Charter Landfill west of town on the south side of I-20, where the fees have just been lowered from the previous minimum of $70. A dumper must wear a hard hat and cover his load with a tarp and rent a hard hat and tarp if he doesn’t have them.

“We average investigating 500 to 1,000 cases per year and we remediate 8,000 tons of trash per year to the landfill,” George said. “The last thing we want to do is put somebody in jail for these crimes. We want to educate in lieu of charges and most people would rather remediate their own mess than go to jail.

“It’s out of our hands once they’re prosecuted. They may get probation or get on payment plans to pay their fines.”

County Attorney Dusty Gallivan said offenders are usually not put on probation but are fined from $500 to $1,000 with their fines then being dismissed if they can prove either with photos or receipts from the landfill that their trash has been cleaned up “like it should have been in the first place.

“All we’re trying to do is keep the county clean,” Gallivan said, adding that he didn’t know how many cases had been adjudicated.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Armando Rodriguez said the court voted to buy a truck for two highways and streets crewmen to clean up illegal trash with and to ask companies to donate the weekend use of Dumpsters. “We need to be sure everything is cleaned up as much as possible and that we keep our rights of way clean,” Rodriguez said.

He said Highways and Streets Director Evans Kessey is short-staffed and may have trouble accommodating George at times, “but we have no other choice.

“We’ve gotten the landfill to give Ector County residents a discount if they can prove their residency,” the commissioner said, adding that the truck will be used for other purposes when it is not employed by his department.

Kessey said the truck will otherwise be used to haul equipment and to move discarded couches and mattresses from the rights of way to roll-off containers at various locations.

Precinct 1 Commissioner-elect Mike Gardner said contracting with a company to build a cheaper, more accessible landfill “would be a good thing for the people out there in Precinct 1.

“I’m guessing it would be around FM 866,” Gardner said. “It doesn’t seem like a bad deal because we’ve got to clean up the trash somehow. The policing side of it is covered pretty well, I think. We just have to get people to work on their places and be better on the cleanup side.”

Consulting often with Texas Illegal Dumping Resource Center Director John Ockels of Sherman and sometimes speaking at conferences with him before the pandemic, George also had annually attended the Texas Emergency Management Conference in San Antonio and the Texas Police Association’s Law Enforcement Leadership Conference in Bandera.

Combining the general fund and sales tax fund, his budget provides $364,951 for salaries for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 and for next year.