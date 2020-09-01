  • September 1, 2020

ICA donates $100,000 to relief efforts from Hurricane Laura

Posted: Tuesday, September 1, 2020 5:07 pm

Investment Corporation of America CEO John Bushman issued a press release that he has contributed $100,000 to relief efforts on behalf of all ICA team members for those displaced and otherwise impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The president of ICA Radio and The MCM Eleganté Hotels, Barry Marks will join local relief efforts on-the-ground and offer immediate financial cash assistance to those in need in the most devastated neighborhoods.

The donation is being made on behalf of all ICA Team Members as well as John and Carol Bushman.

