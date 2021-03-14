I-20 preserve wants more visitors, programs

As for most nonprofits, the past year hasn’t been the easiest for the I-20 Wildlife Preserve & Jenna Welch Nature Study Center.

But the preserve has hung in there finding innovative ways to keep going and providing a needed outlet for residents.

Last year, the wildlife preserve saw about 600 visitors a week on average and it really hasn’t slowed down, said Mary Sirgo, director of data analysis and strategy.

“We thought, as things start to return to normal, people won’t utilize the preserve as much but it seems there’s kind of this long lasting shift that people are really recommitting to spending time outdoors. They’re refocusing on their health and wellness and really reaping the benefits of outdoor activity,” Sirgo said. “It’s great. (It’s) really what our mission is all about. We love to see it.”

Adrian Vega was walking the trail with his wife, Kathryn, on a recent Wednesday. He said she has been there several times, but that was the first for him.

“I thought it was a pleasant surprise,” and a spot he intends to return to, Vega said.

Although vegetation was sparse coming out of winter, Vega said he could tell it would become an oasis when plant life began to bloom again.

Elaine Magruder, president of the board of directors of the I-20 Preserve, said they were mandated to close for a while during COVID-19, but when they reopened in May people were glad to get outside again, be in nature and feel a part of the world around them.

The preserve has four main outreach programs — the education program, its land management program, its green and blue space wellness program and the Playa Wetlands Research Institute.

They were planning to launch the wellness program before the pandemic, but COVID launched it for them “because we had so many people coming out walking, or running, or exercising or just being outdoors and that was wonderful,” Magruder said.

The preserve lost some funding due to COVID as donors were focused more on supplying personal protective equipment, for example. Magruder noted that Permian Basin Gives, a one-day giving event held last year, is coming up May 18.

The I-20 Wildlife Preserve and Jenna Welch Nature Study Center itself is 100 acres and the playa lake is 86 acres. Wildlife can be viewed throughout the preserve, especially when the playa lake is full of water, but it’s especially alive in the morning, Sirgo said.

There are birds, butterflies, bees, migratory species, Monarch butterflies, and in the back pond, American bullfrogs.

The preserve opened to the public in 2007. The Midland Naturalists have been involved since in the preserve since it opened to the public.

“But it has a history dating back to the late 1800s-early 1900s where it was used for a cattle checkpoint, basically,” Sirgo said.

Cattle would be gathered there and sent to New Mexico, Kansas and Oklahoma.

“We’ve actually maintained some of the original wood from one of the cattle pens and used it as posts for our butterfly garden …,” Sirgo said.

Sirgo has been with the preserve for two years.

“We’re a pretty small staff and during the pandemic we got even smaller. Nonprofits were hit hard, too. We got quite a bit of our funding pulled in the last year. …”

“We’ve been able to pull in enough funding to keep us going and even revitalize some of our programs,” Sirgo said.

She added that they had to rethink their education program because some people, including educators and docents, were uncomfortable.

“We have a lot of docents who are in the high-risk category and we just started to rethink what our education program looked like. We ended up (using) some virtual components and we did videos and some online materials for everyone to keep them going with the program, encouraging them to find outdoor spaces where they could and practice some of the outdoor exercises.”

“We’re going to continue on in that vein. We’re offering some hybrid classes because it worked. There was a really positive response to it. It’s enabled us to serve a larger population, considering the size of our education staff and so we’re doing that,” Sirgo said.

She added that the preserve plans to launch a podcast this month based on its WILD at the Preserve classes “for the little ones, which will be a lot of fun.”

Another project is the butterfly meadow.

“We’ve had several groups come out and volunteer on this one. We’re hoping that were going to have it open to the public by spring. We’re planting milkweed,” Sirgo said.”It will be specifically to attract Monarchs and then we’ll have the insectarium where you can have terrariums with different insect stages for everyone to observe.”

A number of volunteer groups, as well as a land manager keep up with the grounds.

“We like to keep it as wild as possible, but that being said there are certain measures we have to take to ensure the playa’s health and the health of the ecosystem.

“The one thing we spend a lot of resources on is cattail management. Cattails are an invasive species that are taking over the playa and we aren’t able to remove them …”

If the cattails persist, it could become a fossil playa, Sirgo said.

The playa lake is the centerpiece of the whole ecosystem. “It’s the water and the reason why wildlife is able to come out here and survive,” Sirgo said. “And then we have this pond back here which is actually manmade.”

Litter is another aspect of land management that takes quite a bit of effort, she said.

“We’ve recently contracted (with) Field’s Edge,” Sirgo said. “They’ll come out once a season to do a very involved trash pickup and get pretty much every piece of litter they see, which is fantastic. Last time they came out, they gathered over 1,000 pounds of trash which is incredible so we’re really glad to be able to partner with them on that.”

“Then we’ll be partnering with Keep Midland Beautiful. They have gotten quite a few complaints about microlitter out at the preserve, which is something we have noticed. It’s glitter, confetti, which is the result of some of the commercial and studio photography that happens at the preserve.”

Sirgo said the preserve is going to partner with Keep Midland Beautiful and some local photographers to present a free seminar to the public.

“They’ll be able to come out and learn a little bit about the basics of nature photography. They’ll also be able to add that element of environmental education, that you can’t bring confetti out to the preserve and maybe offer some alternatives,” Sirgo said.

Although Gov. Greg Abbott has lifted the mask mandate and allowed facilities and businesses to operate at full capacity, masks are encouraged.

“We place the one-way sign at the beginning of the trail to make sure to cut down on any crossing of paths. We decided not to enforce them (the masks). We feel uniquely positioned in that we are an outdoor space. It’s a little safer with the airflow and just the sheer size of the preserve makes it pretty easy to social distance. With all of our classes and all of our volunteers, we’ve also made sure to have everyone sign liability statements making sure they have not traveled anywhere that’s considered a hotspot in the past two weeks, haven’t been exposed to anyone and haven’t experienced any symptoms,” Sirgo said.

Because of the interest in the outdoors, Sirgo said the preserve is going to recommit to its wellness program.

“We’ll be having some seminars. We’ll be doing a walking seminar, which can sound a little silly but not everyone knows the proper form for walking; not everyone knows the health benefits of walking, so it will be a great way to launch our program and serve a lot of different demographics,” she added.

Yoga classes are also planned, but they will be kept small.

“Last year, we did a couple of wellness videos for our YouTube channel; some shorts; some meditation, that sort of thing. Even if you don’t have a chance to come out to the preserve, you still have access to some beautiful nature scenery …,” she said.