West Texas Chapter Safari Club International has scheduled a West Texas Hunting Extravaganza from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Midland Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.
The event will include fellow, silent auction, live auction, raffle, vendor booths, and activities, raise money for conservation, promotion of youth education, youth hunting, youth sporting sports, and other activities.
Tables and sponsorships are available.
For more information, email info@westtexassci.com or visit www.facebook.com/WTSCI.
