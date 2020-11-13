  • November 13, 2020

Household items drive

Posted: Friday, November 13, 2020 1:00 am

Carrie Shaver Realty LLC, 5000 E. University, Suite 1, will be collecting household items for the Crisis Center of West Texas this year from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Donations such as cleaning products, household items, kitchen items, bathroom accessories and bedding are welcomed. These items will be used for the center’s outreach program that assists women who are starting their new life.

Visit www.ccwtx.org.

