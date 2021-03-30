  • March 30, 2021

House Redistricting Committee to discuss West Texas redistricting, population changes - Odessa American: Local News

House Redistricting Committee to discuss West Texas redistricting, population changes

Posted: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 5:24 pm

AUSTIN The Texas House Committee on Redistricting will conduct a hearing on April 1, 2021 to discuss population projections and the redistricting process for West Texas. State Representative Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, is a member of the committee, and one of only two West Texans appointed to the important panel.

“We are still waiting on the final data from the U.S. Census Bureau, but there is no time to waste, we need to get to work,” Landgraf said in a news release. “We need to hear from West Texans to be sure our voices continue to be heard in Austin and Washington in the decade ahead.”

Article 3, Section 28 of the Texas Constitution requires the legislature to redistrict Texas' Senate, House, Congressional, and State Board of Education districts every decade following publication of the U.S Census. The House Redistricting Committee, and corresponding Senate Redistricting Committee, are responsible for drafting up new district maps for consideration by the full membership of the House and Senate.

Information for in-person witness registration for Thursday’s hearing, can be found here: tinyurl.com/5h6wmhwa

A live video broadcast of this hearing will be available here: tinyurl.com/u6cz7txp

Texas residents who wish to electronically submit comments related to the committee’s agenda items without testifying in person can do so until the hearing is adjourned by visiting: tinyurl.com/6uat89eb

