Hospitals to give free tests, flu shots

Odessa medical professionals and city officials met during a Thursday virtual briefing to discuss how local hospitals are trying to stay ahead of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Medical Center Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that while MCH came off their regional diversion for patient intake during the week, they went back on that diversion on Wednesday afternoon due to a higher census.

“We get a lot of admissions one day and then a lot of discharges the next day,” she said.

Timmons said about 47 MCH employees are not working for either testing positive for COVID-19 symptoms or they are staying home because someone they live with has the virus.

“Because of that, we’ve reached out to the state and their resources and they’re sending those and I know Midland and ORMC (Odessa Regional Medical Center) has received staffing support in that sense as well,” she said.

A Thursday MCH press release detailed that out of 1,903 positive COVID-19 patients, 37 of those patients are in the hospital with 22 on the 4 central COVID-19 isolation floor, 15 in the critical care unit and 12 of them are on ventilators.

Of the in-hospital patients, one is from Buena Vida Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa, two are from Focused Care at Odessa, one is from Andrews, one is from Fort Stockton, one is from Midland, one is from Monahans and one is from Pecos.

MCH also detailed that 97 people have pending tests and 101 MCH patients have reportedly died from COVID-19 related complications.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown said that out of the 4,552 conducted COVID-19 tests, 621 patients have tested positive.

Twenty patients are in the hospital, 14 are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.

Of those patients, one is from Midland, four are from Big Spring and one from Encompass Health, she said.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan spoke on the fluctuation of the total operational beds being used in the county in the last seven days.

“You can see that this got up all the way to 15 (percent) and now it looks like it’s coming down in the last two days, but again it changes on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

Saravanan said that the current precautions as well as extra testing are important to keep the community aware of the virus in the county as well as the number of hospitalizations down.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-32 defined high hospitalizations, “As any Trauma Service Area that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of all hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent,” and medical professionals said in previous meetings that if that capacity exceeds 15 percent, local county officials may have to make decisions on scaling back restaurant and bar capacity per state mandate.

Mayor David Turner said that he’ll probably look into talking with health officials next week regarding plans if that were to occur.

Turner attended the meeting for the first time in some weeks to talk about city council’s approved $1 million of CARES Act funding that will provide residents with free COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations beginning Nov. 1 through Dec. 30 in collaboration with ORMC and MCH.

“We’re seeing them go up,” Turner said of the rising cases.

“I don’t wanna scare anybody. I just wanna say, we need to go back to the basics. Make sure you’re washing your hands, staying away from crowds, maybe not eating out as much because most of what we’re seeing is community spread.”

City of Odessa Public Information said that the city will be working on a marketing campaign for the free testing and flu shots as well as be creating a website to list on locations of tests and directions for those interested.

ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri attended the virtual meeting saying that he’s been watching the hospital numbers and positivity rate for months further stating that over the next few weeks ECISD is looking to phase in more students to five days a week in-person classes including seventh graders, eighth graders, tenth graders, juniors and seniors.

“But the only way that’s going to happen is if our community gets a handle on what’s happening,” he said.

The Ector County Health Department website detailed that six Ector County residents have died from COVID-19 related complications in the county since last week bringing the total to 121. The website also shows that 5,268 people have recovered from the virus.

While there has been a total of 6,486 total COVID-19 cases in the county, 3,950 are confirmed positives, 2,536 are probable positives, 1,097 cases are listed as active and 360 tests are reportedly pending.

More COVID-19 county statistics can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y2cjqsvq and more information regarding the City’s collaboration with ORMC and MCH in a previous OA article located at https://tinyurl.com/y4dsa872.