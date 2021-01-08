Hospitals to administer vaccines

Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center are tentatively planning to begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations for people considered “1B Vaccine Priorities,” or most at-risk, beginning the week of Jan. 11.

Vaccinations will begin once both hospitals receive their next shipments, which are expected to arrive Monday or Tuesday, said MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin.

MCH has requested 25,000 to 30,000 doses and ORMC has asked for 400 doses, but the state will determine how large shipments will be.

“We’ve requested 25,000 to 30,000 doses, but the state will determine how much we receive,” Tippin said. “We’re just asking the state to give us what you got and we’ll get it in people’s arms.”

Tippin and ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said the vaccines will be distributed on a walk-in basis only at both hospitals.

The public can visit hospital websites to find out when the vaccines arrive, they said. The City of Odessa is working with local hospitals to coordinate COVID-19 vaccination distribution.

After vaccine shipments arrive, ORMC will begin administering vaccines at 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, according to a city news release.

MCH is still working on its schedule.

Phase 1B Vaccine Priorities encompass a broad range of qualifications, including people 65 and older, people 16 or old with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19.

Those conditions include, but are not limited to people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, heart conditions, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and solid organ transplantation.

For more information call the COVID hotline at 432-582-8549.

Scenic Mountain Medical Center officials announced Friday that the hospital had exhausted the last of its vaccine supply.

The hospital will resume vaccinations once they receive a new ship, a news release said.

The websites for all three hospitals are as follows:

ORMC: https://www.scenicmountainmedical.org/vaccine

SMMC: https://www.odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org/vaccine

MCH: https://www.mchodessa.com