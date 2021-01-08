  • January 8, 2021

Hospitals to administer vaccines - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Hospitals to administer vaccines

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, January 8, 2021 2:41 pm

Hospitals to administer vaccines

Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center are tentatively planning to begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations for people considered “1B Vaccine Priorities,” or most at-risk, beginning the week of Jan. 11.

Vaccinations will begin once both hospitals receive their next shipments, which are expected to arrive Monday or Tuesday, said MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin.

MCH has requested 25,000 to 30,000 doses and ORMC has asked for 400 doses, but the state will determine how large shipments will be.

“We’ve requested 25,000 to 30,000 doses, but the state will determine how much we receive,” Tippin said. “We’re just asking the state to give us what you got and we’ll get it in people’s arms.”

Tippin and ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said the vaccines will be distributed on a walk-in basis only at both hospitals.

The public can visit hospital websites to find out when the vaccines arrive, they said. The City of Odessa is working with local hospitals to coordinate COVID-19 vaccination distribution.

After vaccine shipments arrive, ORMC will begin administering vaccines at 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, according to a city news release.

MCH is still working on its schedule.

Phase 1B Vaccine Priorities encompass a broad range of qualifications, including people 65 and older, people 16 or old with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19.

Those conditions include, but are not limited to people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, heart conditions, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and solid organ transplantation.

For more information call the COVID hotline at 432-582-8549.

Scenic Mountain Medical Center officials announced Friday that the hospital had exhausted the last of its vaccine supply.

The hospital will resume vaccinations once they receive a new ship, a news release said.

The websites for all three hospitals are as follows:

ORMC: https://www.scenicmountainmedical.org/vaccine

SMMC: https://www.odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org/vaccine

MCH: https://www.mchodessa.com

Posted in on Friday, January 8, 2021 2:41 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
34°
Humidity: 81%
Winds: ENE at 9mph
Feels Like: 27°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 41°/Low 28°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 46°/Low 32°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 34°/Low 25°
Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

monday

weather
High 46°/Low 24°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]