Hospitals plan vaccine distribution

Once emergency use authorization is granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and shots against COVID-19 are delivered, local hospitals will begin administering them to front line workers.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Rohith Saravanan said a soon as they get the vaccine, whether it is from Pfizer or Moderna, the hospital will start administering it.

Saravanan said he thinks they will get it the week of Dec. 21 and will start administering it the day after.

Health care workers: it means the people that are in the front lines working in hospitals, police department, Ems fire those are the people that are in the front line so healthcare workers within the hospital system and front line workers in the community those are the first set of people to receive it.

A news release said ORMC is prepared to offer and administer the vaccine to its health care personnel, inclusive of all Steward health care personnel, front line health care workers and affiliated community medical staff members, as soon as the vaccine becomes available at its facilities.

The Pfizer vaccine is two doses three weeks apart and the Moderna vaccine is two doses four weeks apart, Saravanan said.

He noted that “nothing magical will happen on that first day.”

“It takes time,” Saravanan said. “Remember, the vaccine is in two doses so you’re going to split it by three weeks or four weeks depending on the type of vaccine you get and for it to actually show that it’s decreasing hospitalization for it to show that it’s decreasing the positivity rate in our community will take some time, so we don’t anticipate that something drastic will change when the vaccine is here …”

“We know the result of that will lag behind by maybe a month, maybe even two months so we are still in this and we will continue to be in it probably through the end of December, end of January before we start to see affect from the vaccine,” Saravanan added.

The type of vaccine the hospital gets does matter and they don’t know for certain which one it will be.

“We’re not on the first week allocation,” Saravanan said. “We’ll probably be on the second week allocation. The first week allocation is definitely going to be the Pfizer vaccine. That’s what Midland Memorial’s going to get. The second week allocation will be the Pfizer vaccine, or it could be the Moderna vaccine if that Moderna vaccine goes through the emergency use authorization by the FDA by then. So we don’t know which one we’ll get, but it does make a difference because (of) the cold storage differences. The Pfizer requires ultra-cold storage. It can only last in the fridge for five days. It can only last at room temperature for a few hours. The Moderna vaccine, it can be in a regular household freezer and it can last in the fridge for 30 days. It can last in room temperature for 12 hours, so it does make a difference which one we get because logistically that will change our plans. But I don’t think we’ll know until the allocation is announced. We hope the allocation will be announced early next week for the following week,” Saravanan said.

He added that he’s excited that a vaccine is on the way.

“Because we know that once we start doing it, there is most definitely a light at the end of the tunnel. Once we start doing it, we know that the surge is going to end. We know that the positivity rate will be going down. We just don’t know in what length of time and we don’t know exactly how much yet. That remains to be studied because that’s the first roll out of the vaccine, so yes, overall I’m very excited that we’ll have a vaccine, but we have to see how it’s actually going to affect this disease process that’s in our community,” Saravanan said.

Even with the vaccine, he recommended that people still take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 “because the affect of the vaccine could still take a month or two to show … So yes we have to continue all our precautions.”

“In fact, with the people that receive the vaccine we don’t know if receiving the vaccine will protect others,” Saravanan said. “We only know that the vaccine will help you protect yourself by producing an antibody response. We don’t know if that will help you not be infectious to other people, so even if you’ve gotten the vaccine the recommendation will still be to wear the mask to do the social distancing to wash the hands and not congregate in groups.”

Christin Timmons, chief nursing officer at Medical Center Hospital, said Friday that tMCH is preparing to receive vaccinations from the Department of State Health Services the week of Dec. 21.

“We have been planning to roll out to our employees for several weeks now and are prepared to distribute to all those who serve in patient facing roles within 72 hours of receipt,” Timmins said in a text message.