  • November 2, 2020

Hospital food service workers impact community - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Hospital food service workers impact community

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, November 2, 2020 3:50 pm

Hospital food service workers impact community oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Food service workers at hospitals may escape people’s notice, but they provide a necessary benefit for patients and staff members. 

David Scaglione, assistant director of dietary, and Cynthia Villareal, party coordinator, have been at Odessa Regional Medical Center for 16 years each. They are among 20 dietary workers on staff.

In part of because of fewer hospital patients, Scaglione said he would normally have about 28 staff members but now has approximately 20.

Scaglione and Villareal said the job has changed with the advent of COVID-19.

“We’re being more cautious with sanitation and cleanliness; wearing masks; training our staff,” Scaglione said. But many of these things are what they would do normally. Dietary provides meals to patients and staff and when they would have events, Villareal takes care of that.

“No. 1 is always patient care and that has not changed,” Scaglione said.

Food service has changed to serving people instead of people going through a buffet or salad line.

“It’s not open to the public … It’s more sanitary,” Scaglione said.

He added that he thinks they will keep the precautions in place even after COVID abates.

“Nothing’s really changed patient wise. They still get fed, obviously. Our COVID patients are (in) isolation, so we do not go in there and feed them but we do provide meals to them. It’s just the nurse gives it to them because it’s an isolation patient,” Scaglione said.

He noted that he has a great team and everyone has “really stepped up and done what needed to be done to make sure patients and staff were taken care of or fed — both.”

There isn’t a lot of turnover in the dietary staff. Scaglione said he has a lot of people with 20 or 30 years of experience.

“We have great retention. It’s a great company to work for,” he said of Steward Health, which owns ORMC.

Before coming to ORMC, Scaglione worked mostly at country clubs and hotels. He last worked in Fort Lauderdale.

Villareal said because the hospital has not had functions since COVID-19 hit, she has been making meals for Meals on Wheels, along with Jennifer Maldonado. They make 575 meals a day.

“I just want to be able to help out the hospital, help out my bosses,” Villareal said.

She added that she enjoys working with nice, friendly people at the hospital.

“I get along with everybody,” Villareal said.

Originally from Big Spring, Villareal said she has worked for nursing homes, fast food restaurants and the state hospital in Big Spring.

Both enjoy providing meals for other people.

“… We’re feeding people that are down. They’re in the hospital. They’re scared; they’re sick and if we can put a smile on their face by giving them food instead of a needle or a shot or medicine, I think that that’s what keeps me going and gives me a good day,” Scaglione said. “You can make people happy through food.”

Posted in on Monday, November 2, 2020 3:50 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
67°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: SSE at 9mph
Feels Like: 67°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 73°/Low 46°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 77°/Low 48°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 83°/Low 47°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]