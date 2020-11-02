Hospital food service workers impact community

Food service workers at hospitals may escape people’s notice, but they provide a necessary benefit for patients and staff members.

David Scaglione, assistant director of dietary, and Cynthia Villareal, party coordinator, have been at Odessa Regional Medical Center for 16 years each. They are among 20 dietary workers on staff.

In part of because of fewer hospital patients, Scaglione said he would normally have about 28 staff members but now has approximately 20.

Scaglione and Villareal said the job has changed with the advent of COVID-19.

“We’re being more cautious with sanitation and cleanliness; wearing masks; training our staff,” Scaglione said. But many of these things are what they would do normally. Dietary provides meals to patients and staff and when they would have events, Villareal takes care of that.

“No. 1 is always patient care and that has not changed,” Scaglione said.

Food service has changed to serving people instead of people going through a buffet or salad line.

“It’s not open to the public … It’s more sanitary,” Scaglione said.

He added that he thinks they will keep the precautions in place even after COVID abates.

“Nothing’s really changed patient wise. They still get fed, obviously. Our COVID patients are (in) isolation, so we do not go in there and feed them but we do provide meals to them. It’s just the nurse gives it to them because it’s an isolation patient,” Scaglione said.

He noted that he has a great team and everyone has “really stepped up and done what needed to be done to make sure patients and staff were taken care of or fed — both.”

There isn’t a lot of turnover in the dietary staff. Scaglione said he has a lot of people with 20 or 30 years of experience.

“We have great retention. It’s a great company to work for,” he said of Steward Health, which owns ORMC.

Before coming to ORMC, Scaglione worked mostly at country clubs and hotels. He last worked in Fort Lauderdale.

Villareal said because the hospital has not had functions since COVID-19 hit, she has been making meals for Meals on Wheels, along with Jennifer Maldonado. They make 575 meals a day.

“I just want to be able to help out the hospital, help out my bosses,” Villareal said.

She added that she enjoys working with nice, friendly people at the hospital.

“I get along with everybody,” Villareal said.

Originally from Big Spring, Villareal said she has worked for nursing homes, fast food restaurants and the state hospital in Big Spring.

Both enjoy providing meals for other people.

“… We’re feeding people that are down. They’re in the hospital. They’re scared; they’re sick and if we can put a smile on their face by giving them food instead of a needle or a shot or medicine, I think that that’s what keeps me going and gives me a good day,” Scaglione said. “You can make people happy through food.”