Hospital details surge in cases

During a virtual hospital briefing, Medical Center Hospital officials spoke about a surge of COVID-19 patients in and out of Ector County.

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin spoke on the spike during the briefing.

“We have seen over the last couple of days a pretty significant spike in the load of COVID patients not only in Ector County, but also the surrounding 17 counties that Medical Center serves which is putting a strain on our resources locally,” he said.

He said that during a city-wide call Wednesday morning that Odessa Regional Medical Center has also seen an increase in cases.

Tippin said that he is having daily calls with regional partners about trends and cases and said that it’s important that those out-of-county patients are able to be transferred back to their home counties to get care because if they can’t send them back, it’ll bump other patients down the line.

“We have patients in here from New Mexico. We got a call from Perryton, Texas, this week which is almost in Oklahoma to transfer patients to us because Amarillo and Lubbock are full,” he said adding that he wanted community and regional partners to be safe and make sure they are masking up.

As of Wednesday morning, Medical Center Hospital officials said the facility had 34 in-hospital patients.

Thirteen out of those 34 patients are from out of the region in the 17 counties that MCH serves.

“The number that we’re really watching is, the county has to stay at 15 percent or less COVID bed availability and today we’re right at 14 percent, so we’re really teetering on that edge of that 15 percent number and that’s not just us, it’s county wide,” he said.

The occupied COVID-19 bed percentage has climbed substantially in the last week, Tippin said.

“That number is very concerning to us,” he said.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that the hospital does have a plan for isolation diversion because if they don’t have room for those isolation-type patients, then they, “can’t accommodate them … If we can’t get it under a reasonable number from control, then it kind of leads into our surgeries and what we can do and patients we can admit just from our own county,” she said.

Timmons also said that MCH has an overflow plan and officials are monitoring that plan to see when they need to activate it.

“It’s not a new unit. We just open and close it depending on what our census has been,” she said.

Tippin said nursing homes continue to struggle in and outside of the county.

“It’s just multi-layered groups of people that are getting sick that need a higher level of care than what’s available in their hometown and that’s where we’re picking ‘em up.”

Tippin said the goal is to assist the whole region.

“It all starts at home. It all starts with your kids and your families; just being safe at that level,” he said.

“I think the worry is we’ll run out of beds, we’ll run out of ventilators and then that just rolls into other services like if you need surgery, we can’t do it because we have that filled with COVID patients just like we were a couple of months ago. We don’t want to get back to that. Nobody wants to get into where the governor or the county judge has to make a decision to close restaurants down … What the data does show is that if you have good practice about distancing and masking and hand washing, it does control it.”