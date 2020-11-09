Hospital CEO: No extra money for COVID patients

Addressing comments by President Donald Trump that doctors get paid more if somebody dies of COVID-19, Medical Center Hospital CEO and President Russell Tippin said government reimbursements are no different for a COVID patient vs. one with the flu.

“In fact, it probably costs us more to have a COVID patient because they stay longer and they require more intense nursing care, or respiratory care. But there’s just one code and it’s the same for the flu or if you have COVID. There’s no difference. I’ve had people call and say well the reason you’re labeling these people COVID is because they pay $14,000 more for every COVID patient,” Tippin said. “If that was true, I would have everybody in this hospital labeled COVID because we need it. But that’s simply not the case and definitely we do not get reimbursed more for a COVID death. There’s no money in death. There’s no bonus for a COVID death. You’d be surprised what people think.”

Tippin added that the hospital takes every COVID patient and every COVID death seriously.

“We’ve had 106 COVID deaths (as of Monday), but we do not receive any extra funding for any kind of COVID diagnosis or COVID death,” Tippin said.

On the employee front, Tippin said employees who care for patients are still needed whereas the hospital has had to furlough some who were office assistants, for example.

MCH is licensed for 402 beds but routine staffs 275. The average daily census currently is about 230, which Tippin said is quite a bit.

Approximately 54 of those patients have COVID-19. The rest are having babies, needing their appendix out or having their knee replaced, he said.

“When we first went through all this back in March and April, most of our furloughed people were people that were in non-patient facing positions. So like in my office, we had four assistants. We let one of those go. …,” Tippin said.

In outpatient rehab where people go after they have elective surgery, the hospital had to make a choice because it didn’t perform outpatient surgery for two months.

“… Do we keep these people on when we know they’re not going to have any business? Do we try to reassign them somewhere, or do we just furlough them? Some of them we had to furlough permanently. Some of them were furloughed and have come back. Some of them have been furloughed and come back in new positions, but now when you see things that we need nurses and respiratory therapists we didn’t furlough any of those people, or lay any of those people off. All those patient-facing people stayed and that’s why we need more is just because the volume has increased so much …,” Tippin said.

Some temporary relief was available from outside the area.

“We got a little relief from that through the state. We have some state nurses. We have some federal nurses. We have some federal respiratory therapists and state respiratory therapists, but those people are only here for a short period of time. They’re on a 30-day assignment and then they go somewhere else, so they’re not here permanently. They’re just here for a short period of time,” Tippin said.

He added that the hospital requests a certain number of nurses or respiratory therapists.

“For example, this time around we requested 65 nurses and we received 27. Since they came, we re-filed our request and put another request in for another 65, so we keep our requests current and keep them up to date so we’re always at the top of the list,” Tippin said.

“Some of them come from other states that are compact states with the state of Texas, so what that means is their license counts the same in Texas as it does from their home states. Some of them are new graduates that just got out of nursing school last year and maybe were looking for a job or working for a contact agency,” he said.

He noted that when they arrive, the hospital doesn’t put them straight to work. They go through a brief orientation, drug screening, license verification and background check.

“… We just don’t take them off the street and put them to work. We put them through a very quick process, but we make sure that they’re legit and they really have a nursing license and they’re ready to go,” Tippin said.

Medical Center is a county hospital that is funded by taxpayer dollars.

“… We’re not a privately held company. We’re not a privately held hospital that’s owned by a for-profit, so we have to accept every patient regardless of their ability to pay. When you’re a private corporation or a for-profit, you don’t necessarily have to do that. But us being a county hospital, our doors are open to any and everybody regardless of (the) financial situation they’re in. So … today, we have 265 people in the hospital,” Tippin said.

He added that he doesn’t know how many of them have insurance or any kind of ability to pay.

“… But I can tell you that usually runs 60-40 … that 60 percent being people who have no way of paying,” Tippin said. “… So then think about this: Here you have somebody that comes in and gets $100 worth of services, but their insurance will probably reimburse us about $40 of that $100. Now imagine going into a grocery store and getting $100 worth of groceries, paying the clerk $40 and walking out. What would happen? You’d get arrested because you’d be stealing. But the healthcare industry, we give you $100 worth of services, they give us $40 and we’re happy to get it and then off they go so that’s the biggest difference.”

The hospital has about 2,700 to 3,000 people on its payroll and 1,800 to 1,900 of them are nursing related, respiratory therapists, nurse aides and phlebotomists among others.

“It takes a lot for each of those patients,” Tippin said.

He expressed thanks for all of the hospital’s employees.

“I’ve never been more proud of the people that have found a way to work in this COVID environment and to stay safe, but ultimately to make sure that their patients get safe and quality care. That’s from the housekeepers all the way up to the nurses and the doctors. They all have done an amazing job of being flexible and protecting themselves … and their patients. It’s just been amazing to watch that,” Tippin said.