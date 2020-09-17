Hospital board approves tax increase

The Ector County Hospital District Board of Directors voted 6-0 to approve the fiscal year 2021 operating and capital budget during a special meeting Thursday afternoon.

Board member Wallace Dunn was not present.

In a 5-1 vote, the board approved the 2020 ad valorem tax rate. The rate will increase to $0.150000 per $100 valuation. This is an increase of $0.037280 from last year’s rate of $0.112720 per $100 valuation.

With the average property’s taxable value increasing in Ector County from $171,164 to $188,046 from 2019 to 2020, residents can expect to see an increase of $89 in taxes per year, a news release said.

Board members voting for the tax increase were Richard Herrera, David Dunn, President Don Hallmark, Mary Lou Anderson and Ben Quiroz.

Vice President Bryn Dodd voted against the tax increase.