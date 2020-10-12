Horsehead Crossing Celebration

The Pecos County Historical Commission has scheduled a two-day celebration Oct. 30-31 at Horsehead Crossing on the Pecos River, near Girvin (or Imperial) on FM 11.

Horsehead Crossing is best known as the place where the Goodnight-Loving cattle trail hit the Pecos River (made famous in Lonesome Dove).

Gates open at 4 p.m. to the public Oct. 30 and at 7 a.m. for breakfast Oct. 31.

The celebration will include dinner with the chuck wagons and a campfire story with Jefferson Stilman and Christian Flanders (Fort Lancaster) on Oct. 30.

On Oct. 31, a cannon artillery and re-enactors will be presented throughout the day, as well as welcome with Honorable Joe Shuster, Pecos County Judge, a memorial ceremony honoring Pecos County Historical Commission Members John Mac Carpenter (Fort Stockton), Kellie Templeton (Fort Stockton), and Evans Turpin (Iraan); presentations by local historians: Tom Ashmore, Bill Boyd, Ernest Woodward; a visit at the Old Girvin Shool House, including art displays of local and surrounding artists.

Bring your own chairs and water will be available.

RV parking available, no water or electrical hook-ups are at the site. Local and area hotels are available and RV Parks are available in Fort Stockton

To join or for more information, email delanecc@gmail.com or visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=QD-1HnRR_JU&feature=youtu.be.