The CAF High Sky Wing, 9600 Wright Dr., Midland, has scheduled the 13th annual "Hops & Props" fundraiser from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Doors open for VIP table guests at 6:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door; includes unlimited beer samples, appetizers & commemorative glass.

Designated driver (non-drinking) tickets are $20; includes appetizers, soft drinks and water.

VIP tables are $500, seats eight guests, includes commemorative glasses on table, koozies, appetizers & food basket on table.

All guests must be 21 & older. ID required and will be checked at the door. Cash bar serving beer, wine and margaritas will be available. Credit cards accepted.

All proceeds benefit the CAF High Sky Wing and Midland Army Air Field Museum.

For tickets, visit cafhopsprops.ticketleap.com/2021.