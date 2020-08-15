Honor those who were lost

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will run the yellow ribbon on the front page through Sept. 1. We encourage others to show support with yellow ribbons around the area.

Odessans will remember those who lost their lives and those who were wounded in last year’s mass shooting with a memorial service on Aug. 31 at Connection Christian Church along with other events to memorialize the one year anniversary of the tragedy.

Because of COVID-19 guidelines, the service will be a drive-in event. People will be allowed to remember the tragic event from the safety of their own vehicles as the service will be held outside in the west parking lot of the church at 8 p.m.

The event will be sponsored by the Odessa Ministerial Alliance.

Connection Christian Church Pastor Dawn Weaks said the point is to bring everyone together.

“The goal is to bring everyone together from different parts of the community to remember and to take strength from being together in a safe way,” Weaks said. “We’ll invite people to tune into their cars and listen to their radio stations and be able to listen to the service that way. It’ll be a 30- minute time of remembering and the opportunity to pray with different clergy of the area and leaders from different faith groups afterwards.”

Having outdoor services in a drive-in setting is nothing new for Connection Christian Church.

The church began offering drive-in services after the outbreak of the coronavirus in the spring.

“It has been such a blessing to be able to gather,” Weaks said. “It’s not the same, but it’s better than being isolated. To be able to gather in your car, you’re safe and you can see people who have the same heart and mind as you do and it encourages you to know that you’re not alone. That’s been true for us in worship and for several community gatherings. We’ve hosted the Leadership Odessa event for the chamber of commerce, the fundraising kickoff for United Way and now this event for our community remembrance. It’s important to be together and this is a safe way to do that.”

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, Weaks said it was important to gather together and be able to do it from a safe distance as other ideas were thrown around as well.

“We knew that we needed to gather and so at the Odessa Ministerial alliance, we had different ideas thrown around about how to do that safely,” Weaks said. “We found out from the city what their plans were and so we thought about how to get as many people as possible without any health concerns and because our church has been doing this for six months now, we asked to help facilitate it.”

Weaks added that ministers from different churches and leaders from different parts of the city will help out with the service.

“We’re still putting together the program, but it’ll at least be a dozen (ministers),” Weaks said.

Dawn and her husband Joe have been helping out the community this past year assisting those who were affected by last year’s shooting to get help. On Aug. 31, 2019, gunman Seth Ator drove around Odessa and Midland randomly shooting people By the time Ator was killed by law enforcement near Odessa’s Cinergy Theaters he had killed seven people and wounded 25 others.

“That takes me back. From the prayer vigil that we were a part of at UTPB the day after the shooting, it was amazing (because) it was less than 24 hours after it happened and we were all together and everyone was bringing what they had to share in just a beautiful way of how West Texas and the Permian Basin rose up,” Weaks said. “And then the Odessa Ministerial Alliance (also) coordinated a meal for all the families that were affected, so we invited them all and had about probably 30 people come so that they could know each other and we could begin to share with them about services in our community that would be counseling and support.”