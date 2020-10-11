  • October 11, 2020

Honor the Blue

Honor the Blue

Posted: Sunday, October 11, 2020 1:45 am

Odessa American

Honor the Blue, a rally to honor Odessa/Midland law enforcement, has scheduled two events from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, Barn A, 4201 Andrews Highway, and Oct. 24 at Momentum Bank Ballpark parking lot, Midland.

The Odessa Chuckwagon Gang will be serving lunch to members of the Odessa and Midland Police and Sheriff Departments.

Lunch is available to the public for $15 per plate with proceeds going to Honor the Blue.

Bring your signs and wear your shirts to support the men and women who serve and protect.

Donations are appreciated and will go toward needs in all departments.

For more information, visit honortheblue.today.

