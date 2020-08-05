  • August 5, 2020

Hogg hosts future of rural healthcare online forum

Hogg hosts future of rural healthcare online forum

Posted: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 10:48 am

oanews@oaoa.com

Democratic congressional nominee Jon Mark Hogg, D-San Angelo, is scheduled to host a online forum about the future of rural healthcare.

The forum is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Facebook Live. The event can be seen at tinyurl.com/yysubfn4. The event will be hosted by Jon Mark Hogg and Democratic Party Rural and Non-Urban Caucus.

The participants in the forum will be John Henderson, Executive Director of Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals, Tim Jones, CEO Heart of Texas Health System, Dr. Jane Rider of San Angelo and Dr. Bradley Bundrant of Ballinger.

Posted in on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 10:48 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

