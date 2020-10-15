Highway named after road champion

As the sounds of low-level traffic whizzed by on Highway 191 and East Loop 338, Craig Stoker shared a specific memory about his late father, Ray C. Stoker Jr., and his ability to accomplish tasks while nobody was watching.

Craig Stoker said when he was younger his father would say after family meals that the “dish fairy” would clean all the dishes. Stoker continued to explain that while everyone was asleep the dishes were done and clean in the morning.

Stoker said his father also garnered the nickname “road fairy” because he championed road projects like Highway 191 and a complete loop around Odessa during the night time to avoid problems throughout the day.

“We know that he spent many hours that were unpaid and unrecognized,” Stoker said of his late father. “Knowing that’s what’s going to drive the future, that’s what’s going to drive commerce, that’s what’s going to drive the city.

“Without these projects that he worked so hard on, we would be in a real mess.”

On Thursday afternoon at UTPB Park, the City of Odessa held a ceremony that unveiled one of the two signs that will honor Ray C. Stoker Jr. on East Loop 338. City Manager Michael Marrero said one of the signs will be placed near the intersection of Highway 191 and East Loop 338, while the other sign will be located further south on East Loop 338.

Carole Stoker, the widow of Ray Stoker Jr., said it will be special for citizens of Odessa to drive past those signs to show the level of pride her late husband took in the community.

“A lot of people probably won’t know who he was, but they will know that he was someone that meant something to the city and that means something to me,” Carole Stoker said.

Ray C. Stoker Jr. died Aug. 31, 2018, at age 79 from pulmonary fibrosis. Stoker was born and raised in Odessa, graduated from Odessa High School and Baylor University. He was an attorney, clerk for the Texas Supreme Court and served as the first chairman of the Texas Department of Transportation.

In addition to words from Craig Stoker about his father, District 2 council member Dewey Bryant, District 4 council member Tom Sprawls and former District Judge Tryon Lewis of Odessa spoke about Ray C. Stoker Jr.

Lewis said he practiced law with Ray C. Stoker Jr. and worked on community matters with him. Lewis also said that he could talk forever about Ray C Stoker Jr. and all the things that he accomplished.

“We are fortunate that Ray was in this community, as we are fortunate that his family is in this community,” Lewis said.