Highest unemployment in state

The Texas Workforce Commission showed that Odessa had the highest unemployment in the state for the month of June.

“Having the highest unemployment in the state’s not a place where you want to be,” Odessa Mayor David Turner said in a phone interview. Turner said lowering that rate is a hard thing to do with certain businesses remaining at 50 percent occupancy along with the hits to the oil and gas industry.

While in June of 2019 Odessa had an unemployment rate of 2.7 percent that number has risen to 13 percent in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO of the Permian Basin Workforce Board Willie Taylor said that Odessa had a 16.5 percent unemployment rate in May 2020 with a civilian population around 85,000 and for the month of June that number dropped to 13 percent as the civilian population rose to 86,000.

“The oil and gas industry is still the number one driver of our economy, but we lost jobs in that area,” he said adding that while leisure and hospitality jobs increased all over the state, Odessa lost around 200 other industry positions.

Taylor said that while Odessa’s unemployment is comparable across the state, “Texas is about a 8.9 unemployment rate itself.”

While the TWC is still receiving steady calls regarding unemployment benefits, Taylor said he is waiting to see if calls will increase after CARES Act funding for unemployment benefits drops off after this week.

Taylor predicted that calls would increase if people didn’t get that extra $600 a week in CARES Act unemployment benefits.

He said that he encouraged people receiving unemployment benefits to look for opportunities to upgrade their skills and said that they have offered job fairs to respond to the high unemployment rate.

“We’re setting up some virtual job fairs on our platform. We’ve probably had three or four job fairs already,” he said adding that there has been “real growth” in other local industries.

“What it tells you is we need to continue to look at ways to diversify our economy…With oil and gas being 30 or 20 percent of our industry, it hit us pretty hard in the region,” he said.

More information on the Texas unemployment rate can be located at https://tinyurl.com/y4ebob79.