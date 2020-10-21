High Sky benefits from annual drive

In a year where events and fundraisers have been altered to accommodate s safety because of the COVID-19 pandemic, First Basin Credit Union will be still be able to hold its annual Christmas donation drive for the High Sky Children’s Ranch, albeit in a different setting.

This year, First Basin Credit Union is inviting members of the community to make a monetary donation to benefit High Sky Children’s Ranch and help make a child’s wish list come true this Christmas.

Gifts purchased range from necessities such as blankets, winter coats, clothing and shoes to items such as dolls, toy cars and bicycles.

In previous years, members of the community would shop for a child’s wish list and return their gifts to any First Basin location.

Of course, things have shifted this year, First Basin Credit Union’s Crystale Galindo said.

“What we’re asking the community to do this year is to be a shining star and that’s to donate money to the drive to benefit High Sky,” Galindo said. “What’ll happen, we’ll present the money to them and High Sky will purchase the gifts this year for the children.”

This year’s change was made due to COVID safety concerns.

“This way, there’s not a lot of face-to-face back and forth and High Sky is able to buy the gifts and relay them from their ranch to the children rather than having the gift be all over the place,” Galindo said.

The event started up this past Monday and will continue through Nov. 13.

“We started the drive a little bit early this year,” Galindo said. “This is so that High Sky has time to purchase the gifts that they’re needing for the children.”

People can make a donation at any First Basin Credit Union branch in Midland, Odessa or Andrews.

The branch locations in Odessa are: 2740 N. County Road West, 713 Golder Avenue, 4217 N. Grandview Avenue and 1010 E. 8th Street.

First Basin’s branch location in Midland is 3316 N. Midland Drive while the one Andrews 1205 N. East 1st St.

“They can just walk in and let our staff know that they want to make a donation and they can do that into a special account that we have listed,” Galindo said.

While this year’s drive will be different, Galindo says they’re optimistic that they can still help out as many children as they can despite everything that’s been going on.

“More than anything, we just want to reach to as many children as possible so internally, we’re having a branch competition going on to see which branch can raise the money,” Galindo said. “It’s things like that we’re doing to make sure we’re raising as much as possible. The bigger, the better. We want to invite everyone to come in and donate to make Christmas happen for these children.”

This will be the eighth year that First Basin Credit Union has been doing the donation drive.

“It’s something that’s special to all of us and we enjoy doing,” Galindo said. “I know of course we share the drive with the community but it’s important to our employees. We have just as much confidence this year that we can get the same donations.”