  • October 21, 2020

High Sky benefits from annual drive - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

High Sky benefits from annual drive

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, October 21, 2020 1:10 pm

High Sky benefits from annual drive By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

In a year where events and fundraisers have been altered to accommodate s safety because of the COVID-19 pandemic, First Basin Credit Union will be still be able to hold its annual Christmas donation drive for the High Sky Children’s Ranch, albeit in a different setting. 

This year, First Basin Credit Union is inviting members of the community to make a monetary donation to benefit High Sky Children’s Ranch and help make a child’s wish list come true this Christmas.

Gifts purchased range from necessities such as blankets, winter coats, clothing and shoes to items such as dolls, toy cars and bicycles.

In previous years, members of the community would shop for a child’s wish list and return their gifts to any First Basin location.

Of course, things have shifted this year, First Basin Credit Union’s Crystale Galindo said.

“What we’re asking the community to do this year is to be a shining star and that’s to donate money to the drive to benefit High Sky,” Galindo said. “What’ll happen, we’ll present the money to them and High Sky will purchase the gifts this year for the children.”

This year’s change was made due to COVID safety concerns.

“This way, there’s not a lot of face-to-face back and forth and High Sky is able to buy the gifts and relay them from their ranch to the children rather than having the gift be all over the place,” Galindo said.

The event started up this past Monday and will continue through Nov. 13.

“We started the drive a little bit early this year,” Galindo said. “This is so that High Sky has time to purchase the gifts that they’re needing for the children.”

People can make a donation at any First Basin Credit Union branch in Midland, Odessa or Andrews.

The branch locations in Odessa are: 2740 N. County Road West, 713 Golder Avenue, 4217 N. Grandview Avenue and 1010 E. 8th Street.

First Basin’s branch location in Midland is 3316 N. Midland Drive while the one Andrews 1205 N. East 1st St.

“They can just walk in and let our staff know that they want to make a donation and they can do that into a special account that we have listed,” Galindo said.

While this year’s drive will be different, Galindo says they’re optimistic that they can still help out as many children as they can despite everything that’s been going on.

“More than anything, we just want to reach to as many children as possible so internally, we’re having a branch competition going on to see which branch can raise the money,” Galindo said. “It’s things like that we’re doing to make sure we’re raising as much as possible. The bigger, the better. We want to invite everyone to come in and donate to make Christmas happen for these children.”

This will be the eighth year that First Basin Credit Union has been doing the donation drive.

“It’s something that’s special to all of us and we enjoy doing,” Galindo said. “I know of course we share the drive with the community but it’s important to our employees. We have just as much confidence this year that we can get the same donations.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 1:10 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
84°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: S at 19mph
Feels Like: 85°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 64°
Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 89°/Low 52°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 50s.

friday

weather
High 60°/Low 43°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]