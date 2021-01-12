  • January 12, 2021

Health Sciences names new provost

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has announced the appointment of Dr. Darrin D’Agostino, as provost and chief academic officer. D’Agostino will begin his TTUHSC duties April 2.

D’Agostino currently is the executive dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine and vice provost of Health Affairs for Kansas City University.

Prior to joining KCU, D’Agostino served as associate dean of Community Health and Innovation and professor of medicine at the University of North Texas Health Science Center (UNTHSC). He also was chairman of the Department of Medicine for eight years, a news release said.

While at UNTHSC, he focused on creating the newly implemented population health curriculum for the medical school. This curriculum became the unifying thread between the multiple health professions schools on campus and directly tied to the Institute for Patient Safety.

D’Agostino also will chair the university’s academics council. In this role, he will have a collaborative presence on all TTUHSC campuses to promote TTUHSC values, lead and mentor team members, anticipate and guide appropriate strategic responses to issues and challenges, grow and transform academic priorities and embrace innovative, effective technologies.

D’Agostino began his career at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut as an associate director in the Department of Medicine at one of the largest teaching hospitals in Connecticut. During his tenure at Hartford Hospital, he became the program director for the Osteopathic Internal Medicine Residency for the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, the release said.

After working as a program director for four years, he became the director of education and helped develop the osteopathic graduate medical education expansion in the state of Connecticut for the American Osteopathic Association. D’Agostino earned his bachelor of science in psychology from Union College, master of public health from the University of Connecticut, doctor of osteopathic medicine from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and a master of business administration from the University of Texas at Dallas.

