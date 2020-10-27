Health provider: Mammograms still important

Despite the prevalence of COVID-19, there is still the worry of breast cancer.

During October, Medical Center Hospital is providing mammograms for $99. Supervisor for the Center for Women’s Imaging Becky Wiscombe said there is a lot of traffic this year leading to the moniker of Mammo Madness.

Wiscombe said the imaging center wants women who don’t have insurance or are unable to pay for mammograms at full price to come in. It is aimed at underinsured or uninsured women and includes the 3D mammogram with a reading for $99.

“We have a lot of people take advantage of that,” Wiscombe said.

At the beginning of April and the first part of May, their volume dropped substantially due to COVID-19.

“People were very scared, as were we. We were still in that unknown stage of how are we going to handle people coming in, how are things going to change going forward. ... I think once we understood what we needed to do and we were on (board) with the CDC guidelines, we understood how we were to handle patients, the extra cleaning that needed to be done between patients ...,” Wiscombe said.

Everyone wears masks and everything is wiped down.

“... I think that helped us to understand better and people are starting to come back now (that) it’s safer,” Wiscombe said.

The mammography machines were cleaned after every patient before COVID, but it was “just a general wipe down of the entire machine.”

“Now we wipe down the door handles, ... the machine we’re working on, the countertop, the door handles going in and out of the dressing rooms, the dressing room benches that the patients will sit on. And it’s between every patient, so we want to keep everyone very safe. Of course, we wear gloves when we do patients now ...,” Wiscombe said.

And everyone wears masks.

“It’s a lot more cleaning, but it’s a lot safer for us and for our patients so that’s why we do it,” Wiscombe said.

She added that gloves don’t impact how they perform mammograms.

“They’re very tight, so it’s just like your own skin. It doesn’t really affect anything as far as positioning or the outcome of the mammogram, but it keeps us safe and I think the patients appreciate that as well because we’re not actually touching them either with our hands,” Wiscombe said.

Women should start having mammograms at age 40, according to American College of Radiology guidelines.

If there is a significant family history — a mother or a grandmother — then Wiscombe said it should be 10 years prior to their mother’s diagnosis.

If you have a genetic marker for breast cancer, that’s going to tie into that significant family history of your mother, grandmother, aunts and cousins.

“They’ll do the genetic marker to see if you have that genetic predisposition, as well, and usually the oncology doctors will tell you then when you should start your mammograms ...,” Wiscombe said.

If you’re younger than 40 and feel something, you should get it checked out, she added.

“It may just be an ultrasound. It may be a mammogram, but you need to get checked no matter what age if you feel something different ...,” Wiscombe said.

Results from a screening mammogram should be available in the form of a letter within a week, she said.

“The only reason (there) would be a hold up is if we’re waiting for outside priors, like if you had a mammogram in Lubbock and we need to see those images in order to compare them with what we’ve done to see if there’s been a change. Then there could be a little bit of a delay in your reading,” Wiscombe said.

“For diagnostic mammograms, when you come in and have a problem Dr. (Gage) Hicks talks to you the day of exam, so you get an on-the-spot reading from Dr. Hicks that day,” Wiscombe said.

A lot of biopsies are done the same day.

“He wants to get them in and get that diagnosis for them so they can get on to treatment if they need to,” Wiscombe said.

Nationally, one in eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer. In Ector and Midland counties, statistics show that four of five women do not get their mammograms after 40 as they should, according to a column by Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Carol Cates.

Pink the Basin has made it a mission to fund mammograms for those who cannot afford them and to raise awareness in everyone who should get one, her column said.

The funds they raise also help pay for other breast cancer diagnostics, and prosthetics for those who have mastectomies, Cates wrote.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic did not stop that. We would have hoped that would change, but we’ve seen a lot of breast cancers in the past couple of months, actually. I don’t know if it’s because women have waited to come in and then it’s kind of developed a little more. That’s why it’s so important to go ahead and get your screening exams done so things can be caught quickly,” Wiscombe said.

She noted that the 3D mammograms are clearer than the 2D and with fibrocystic breasts women don’t necessarily have to come back for another exam.

As a side note, Wiscombe said she’s not really sure how they devised the Mammo Madness line.

“It’s been several years now,” she said. “I think we were looking for something to do for our ladies, some kind of an event we could do to promote breast cancer awareness and we may have found it online or something; just kind of a general term that people were using and it just came about — Mammo Madness.”

“We used to do from 9 o’clock until midnight — the $99 mammograms — but that just kind of evolved into the entire month of October instead of just one day of the month. We do it the entire month now,” Wiscombe said.

MCH Community Relations Manager Susan Thorton said the imaging center will also work with women to get mammograms the other 11 months of the year.