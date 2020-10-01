Health pros urge flu shots

With the calendar shifting to October, officials from Medical Center Hospital, Odessa Regional Medical Center and the Ector County Health Department took a broader look and announced a number of changes during a virtual hospital briefing Thursday.

Ector County Commissioner Eddy Shelton said that Ector County had conducted 28,051 tests with 3,172 confirmed positive cases and 1,733 probable positive cases as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Ector County Health Department’s website Thursday showed 22 new confirmed and probable positive cases and 21 who have recovered.

While 4,184 patients recovered from the virus, 99 Ector County residents have died from COVID-19 related complications.

Shelton added that it was “a little unsettling” that the positivity rate of 14.8 percent in September had gone up compared to the 13.3 percent in August. He said that the county’s overall positivity rate stood at 17.5 percent.

Shelton said that the Health Department received its second testing machine and was in the process of getting the proper certifications in order to start testing and partnering with MCH to run the tests. He did not give an exact date as to when the machine would be operational.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown reported that ORMC had tested 3,506 patients with 465 testing positive.

Two patients are in the hospital with one in the ICU on a ventilator. One patient is from Howard County and the other is from Ector County, Brown said.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan emphasized the importance of keeping an eye on the county’s positivity rate. He also said that it was a positive development that the hospitalization rates had gone down compared to the surge earlier this year.

“That is an encouraging sign that the overall hospitalization rate and the critical rate and ventilator use have decreased since we had the big surge,” he said.

On that note, Saravanan also said that the Ector County Health Department would soon start posting the 14-day rolling average positivity rate, which “would make it more meaningful” in getting an accurate picture of COVID-19 in Ector County.

Saravanan also made a push for people continuing to take COVID-19 precautions like wearing masks and practicing social distancing. He once again encouraged people to get their flu shots with flu season on the horizon.

He added that it’s mandatory for all staff to get their flu shot unless there is an underlying condition such as an allergy.

“That’s a commitment from the health care team and from the community to say that we will be immunized,” he said. “We will not be the ones to expose you to the flu.”

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that the hospital would be opening up visitations in the critical care unit of the hospital beginning on Tuesday.

Timmons said that visits will only be limited to one visitor and have two separate windows to enter the unit from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“We know how important it is especially when you have those patients that are extremely sick,” she said. “You have life decisions being made and other things so we want to make sure that we’re providing the opportunity for people to see their loved ones during their time in critical care.”

Timmons also addressed the situation if a patient has an advanced directive such as no life support and if that changes if the patient gets sick and needs a ventilator. She said that the physicians are regularly communicating with patients and their families.

“We’re working through those situations as they come and really working with them discussing COVID specifically,” she said. “They always have the right to change their minds and we want to make sure that we honor that and work through those issues with them.”

Timmons also reported that MCH had 1,536 positive COVID-19 tests and 16 positive patients in the hospital, eight of which in the critical care unit, four on ventilators and eight in the eight central isolation unit. The in-house patient number is nearly half of the 31 positive patients that the hospital reported last week.

Out of those 16 patients, one is from Focused Care at Odessa, one from Alpine, one from Big Spring, one from Midland, one from Ward County and two from McCamey.

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin did not attend Thursday’s briefing due to being out of town.