  • November 12, 2020

Health pros: There is no silver bullet - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Health pros: There is no silver bullet

Odessa’s COVID cases continue to climb

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, November 12, 2020 5:46 pm

Health pros: There is no silver bullet

Community leaders rallied behind Odessa’s medical community on Thursday after a local hospital was publicly accused of “murdering” COVID-19 victims by refusing to treat patients with an inhaled steroid known as Budesonide – a controversial treatment that has not scientifically been proven to work.

Medical Center Hospital CEO Russell Tippin strongly refuted the “murder” accusations, which were made by a guest who accompanied Dr. Richard Bartlett, a local physician, to a local radio show. Bartlett has long touted his “silver bullet” to cure COVID.

“A guest on the show claimed his wife was an MCH patient and called our caregivers “murderers for hire,” which is a slap in the face to all of our doctors and nurses,” Tippin said during a Thursday news conference.

“Dr. Bartlett did nothing to stop this person. I’m personally offended that anyone would call any of our medical providers “murderers.”

Bartlett has reportedly treated more than a dozen patients with the steroid, Bartlett has referred to the steroid as a “silver bullet.”

“There is no silver bullet … the best cure for COVID is time and a plan.",” said Tippin, whose comment was echoed by other local healthcare providers.

The controversy comes at a time when COVID-19 rates are at an all-time high in the county and death rates continue to climb daily. Locally, health care providers say the medical staff is overwhelmed with work.

Administrators at MCH and Odessa Regional Medical Center said their beds are currently overflowing with COVID patients. Beginning on Friday, MCH will discontinue doing elective surgical procedures that require overnight hospital stays and they have opened another area for COVID patients.

Odessa Regional’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that his staff is also “stretched thin.” “We’re beyond the overwhelmed threshold.”

During the news conference, Odessa Mayor David Turner expressed his support and praised the efforts of medical staff at MCH and Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Reported COVID-19 cases have more than tripled during the past month, Turner said.

As an example of how quickly the virus is spreading, Turner noted that 425 Odessa residents tested positive on Monday and Tuesday of this week. During the prior seven days there were 832 reported cases.

“Our positivity rate has been at a 17 percent for the past 6-7 days,” Turner said. “Anything over 15 percent gets the state’s attention.

“They’ve already told me that we are on their radar. This is something we should be very concerned about.”

When asked about enforcing a mask ordinance in Odessa, Turner said police officers have more important work than handing out citations and again talked about the city producing public service announcements to fight the spread of COVID.

Saravanan earlier in the week called on elected officials to lead and to enact stricter measures on mask wearing.

Officials from Odessa College and the Ector County Independent School District were also in on Thursday’s Zoom call. No one from Ector County or the Ector County Health Department has participated in the weekly calls for weeks. Health department officials have not participated in months.

The next Zoom call is scheduled for Monday.

Posted in on Thursday, November 12, 2020 5:46 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
65°
Humidity: 24%
Winds: SSE at 0mph
Feels Like: 65°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 45°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 54°/Low 51°
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 50s.

saturday

weather
High 80°/Low 43°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]