  • March 4, 2021

Health officials: wear your masks - Odessa American: Local News

Health officials: wear your masks

Posted: Thursday, March 4, 2021 5:06 pm

Health officials: wear your masks

Odessa health care officials on Thursday pleaded with residents to continue wearing face coverings and practice social distancing despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement earlier this week that he was doing away with the mask mandate and business capacity limits.

Representatives from Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center said they believe Abbott’s decision is premature and could result in a new spike of COVID-19 cases and lead to another round of community shutdowns.

“I would caution people and business owners to weigh the risks of taking off masks,” ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said during a Zoom press conference on Thursday. “The numbers are improving, but if we’re not careful, a shutdown could happen again.

“It’s in everyone’s best interest to continue doing what we’re doing.”

Saravanan pointed out that it was only this past November that COVID-19 cases in Odessa were spiraling out of control with a 40 percent positivity rate.

The alarmingly high number prompted the Odessa City Council at the time to pass an ordinance requiring residents and business employees to wear face coverings when inside businesses. Council also passed an ordinance limiting business capacity to 50 percent for several months until COVID numbers improved.

“Since January 1 the positivity rate has been just under 20 percent,” Saravanan said. “During the past two weeks the positivity rate has been under 10 percent.”

Although COVID-19 cases are falling in Odessa, the threat is not over, ORMC President Stacey Brown said.

“We’re not returning to normal,” Brown said. “The Governor is saying the state will no longer mandate mask wearing and social distancing – that it will now be everyone’s personal responsibility.

“That doesn’t mean we should change what we’re doing. We’re still not where we need to be.”

ORMC and MCH on Thursday released a joint statement that both hospitals will still require all visitors and employees to mask and social distance.

Abbott’s decision to lift the mandates still provides local communities and individual businesses the legal authority to require safety protocols like masking, MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said.

“Nobody likes having to wear a face mask; I don’t like having to wear a face mask, but it’s working,” Tippin said. “To abandon what we’re doing is irresponsible.

“The worse thing that could happen is the masks come off and the (COVID-19) numbers go up.”

Added Saravanan: “We’re not a political organization. We look at it from a health and safety point of view.

“We’re not saying don’t go to restaurants or businesses. We’re saying do it safely.”

The number of COVID patients being hospitalized continues to decrease, another positive sign, hospital officials said.

MCH reported 25 COVID patients on Thursday, 13 in critical care and 10 on ventilators. ORMC reported 4 patients all of which are in critical condition and one patient on a ventilator. Scenic Mountain Medical Center reported no COVID patients.

MCH concluded their mass Pfizer vaccination booster shots at Ratliff Stadium on Thursday, MCH Christin Abbott-Timmons said. More than 9,400 people received their booster shots at the stadium this week, including 1,300 people on Thursday.

More than 60,000 Odessa residents were vaccinated during mass vaccination events held at the stadium during the past two months, Abbott-Timmons said.

Posted in on Thursday, March 4, 2021 5:06 pm.

