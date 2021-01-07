  • January 7, 2021

Health officials refute claims of decreasing COVID cases - Odessa American: Local News

Health officials refute claims of decreasing COVID cases

Posted: Thursday, January 7, 2021 5:56 pm

Health officials refute claims of decreasing COVID cases By Federico Martinez fmartinez@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa health officials on Thursday strongly refuted claims made by several city council members this week that local COVID-19 cases have “decreased significantly” and pleaded with government leaders not to follow through with a tentative plan to repeal the city’s current face covering ordinance.

Officials from Odessa Regional Medical Center and Medical Center Hospital acknowledged that COVID cases have decreased slightly during a Thursday online press conference.

“Every day we’re hearing that positive cases and deaths are going up,” ORMC President Stacey Brown said. “It’s not getting better across the country.

“It’s getting better here because of the mask mandate. But we’re not out of the woods yet.”

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin added: “The mask does work if the whole community makes an effort to make it work.

“If they do away with the masks, you’re going to see another spike in the city and we’ll go into another tailspin.”

During a Tuesday work session, a majority of Odessa City Council members publicly stated they would support rescinding the current mask ordinance, which requires all employees and customers to wear face coverings when they are inside a business. Those in support of eliminating the mandate included Mayor Javier Joven, Denise Swanner, Tom Sprawls and Mark Matta.

Council members Steve Thompson, Detra White and Mari Willis supported keeping the ordinance in place.

But Joven, who made the initial claim that COVID cases locally have “decreased significantly,” couldn’t produce any evidence or data when pressed by several council members, including Matta.

The council agreed not to vote on the ordinance issue until Joven or city administrators could produce that data.

COVID-19 rates have very slightly decreased in recent weeks, but are still cause for concern, Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rohith Saravanan said.

For example, throughout October and November, MCH housed an average of 70 COVID patients daily, and ORMC averaged 30 patients, hospital officials said.

This week, MCH’s in-patient numbers have dropped to the mid-60s and ORMC reported a daily average of 30 patients.

Saravanan also said it would be premature to lift the face covering mandate.

“It looks like overall hospitalization numbers have gone down a little bit,” Saravanan said. “But we’re still waiting to see if we get a post-Christmas holiday spike.”

Former Mayor David Turner in November signed an ordinance that required the face coverings and limited business occupancy to 50 percent capacity. Turner made the decision after COVID cases were skyrocketing and state health officials were threatening to come in and impose their own sanctions.

After numbers decreased, council in December rescinded the business capacity mandate, but kept the face covering portion.

MCH on Thursday reported that they were housing 68 COVID-19 patients, with 12 of those patients in critical care and 13 on ventilators. ORMC reported 24 patients, 15 in critical condition and 9 on ventilators.

