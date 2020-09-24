Occupational Healthcare Plus, PLLC has scheduled a Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 E. Eighth St.

Free services include: blood pressure check, heart rate check, weight check, 02 check, glucose check and body mass index.

Services available for a cost are: blood work, $35; sports physicals, $25; pregnancy test, $5; urinalysis test, $5 and others upon request.

To RSVP or for more information, call 307-6331 or email admin@occu-health-plus.com or visit tinyurl.com/yyx8t22u.