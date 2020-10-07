BloodyBill.com Home of Def Con 1 & Circus of the Dead, 2215 W. Second St., has scheduled Bloody Bill's Chainsaw Carnage Haunt from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 23, 24, 30, 31.
This year in the midst of the pandemic we’re building an outdoor haunted maze (on site). It’ll be filled with zombie rednecks, psycho rodeo clowns and crazed cannibals.
Prices are $15 per person or new this year limited VIP/Line Skip ticket for $20.
Visit tinyurl.com/yxnymh9w.
