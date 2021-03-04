  • March 4, 2021

Harmony Public Schools to host virtual job fair - Odessa American: Local News

Harmony Public Schools to host virtual job fair

Posted: Thursday, March 4, 2021 12:16 pm

Harmony Public Schools to host virtual job fair oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Harmony Public Schools, the largest STEM-focused charter public school network in Texas, is accepting applications for teacher positions for the 2021-2022 school year.

Like most events this year, the Harmony Public Schools annual spring job fair will be shifting to a virtual platform. The virtual job fair begins Saturday and runs through March 21. Interested applicants can register at Harmonytx.org/JobFair21. Harmony Public Schools will also host two live information sessions via Zoom on Saturday March 6 and March 13 from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. and noon-1 pm (MST) for potential applicants to learn more about Harmony and the benefits offered. Email jobs@harmonytx.org for zoom link and passcode.

Posted in on Thursday, March 4, 2021 12:16 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

