Hardee finds excitement as new PIO

Shirley Hardee didn’t have to move far to become the new public information officer for the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

The 53-year-old Odessan needed to walk about five paces since she occupied the office next to media relations.

Hardee said she enjoyed the last seven years as an evidence technician for the Crime Scene Unit at ECSO, but she’s eager to step into her new role as public information officer.

“Our interaction with the public has come a long ways and I’m hoping to continue to improve that,” Hardee said. “That’s really important to me. In the past, (we’ve had) inability to really connect with some of the public and I’m really hoping that we will get better at that.”

ECSO’s public information officer position became open after Charlie Veach made the decision to return to his previous position in warrants. Veach took over in August 2020 for the retired longtime ECSO public information officer Sgt. Gary Duesler.

Though Duesler is no longer employed by ECSO, Hardee said she knows she can contact the recent retiree for information about the job.

“Gary and I are very close and I’ve known him for years,” Hardee said. “You’ll see him on Facebook every now and again saying ‘Good job, Shirley,’ which really makes me feel good. I know he has my back and I know if I have any questions I’ve always got him to call.”

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said Hardee been doing a quality job since she has taken over the position on Jan. 19.

“She’s done a good job in every position she’s had,” he said. “She moved into this PIO role and she really has done a great job and we are proud of what she has done so far.”

Hardee was born in Andrews, but shortly after moved to Odessa.

Hardee attended Odessa High School and completed her GED. Hardee worked as a jailer at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center before she decided to return to school for higher education.

In 2001, when she was in her 30s, Hardee attended Odessa College and earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice. She continued her education and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s degree in public administration from UTPB.

“I waited for both of my girls to grow up,” Hardee said. “It was something that I wanted to prove to myself. I wanted to improve myself all the way around. I was never really a big person in school, but I really thrived when I went back.”

After she graduated from UTPB, she worked as the chief investigator at the Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office for eight years before returning to ECSO as its evidence technician.

Hardee said she plans on being the public information officer at ECSO until she retires.

“I hope I can do really great job and prove myself and be all they need me to be for the rest of my law enforcement career,” she said.