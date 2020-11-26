Happy Thanksgiving to all

Second- and third-graders from Compass Academy penned these letters and drawings to detail what they are thankful for this 2020. We can also use a bit of a bright spot this year. Enjoy and have a blessed and safe Thanksgiving.

SECOND GRADERS

I’m thankful for God. He looks after us

Mckrzeef

I am thankful for my family.

I am thankful for my brother and sister because I love them.

Savannah P.

I’m thankful for my cheer oea. It helps me with cheer.

Linda S.

I’m thankful for my fishing rods. Mine are cool.

Cameron S

I am thankful for my family and my friends. I’m also thankful for my teacher. They care about me.

Phoebe Z.

I am thankful for my family because they are always there for me. They support me on everything.

Braylee H.

I am thankful for my bad and moon.

Noah B.

I am thankful for school. We write, color and work.

Ethan H.

I am thankful for the world. If we didn’t have it we wouldn’t be alive.

Cooper C.

I am thankful for school. Some people don’t have school.

Avery J.

I am thankful for my teacher Ms Mac. She teaches me how to reod.

Max S.

I am thankful for Compass Academy. I am thankful for my mom and dad and sistr.

I am thankful for my brother. I love him.

Ethan L.

I am thankul for God I am thankful for God because he made this world.

Addison M.

I am thankful for Thanksgiving. It is a time to spend with my family.

Emery R.

I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my friends and my family because I love them.

Ryder S.

I’m thankful for my class mates. I’m thankful for my parents because they are the best people. If I didn’t have them I would cry.

Bella C.

I’m thankful for the world we know now. I’m thankful for the world because there are good people in the world.

Ethan H.

I’m thankful for food and water because you would starve. I’m also thankful for toys.

Channing P.

I am thankful for my family. I love my mom, dad, Abi, Lucy and my dog.

Emma C.

I’m tankful for my family my friends, Compass Academy and Odessa. I’m also thankful for books, my home, my desk, my teacher water and food that I eat.

Joaquinn

I am thankful to learn and for school.

I am thankful to school because it helps me learn.

I am thankful for Oea because I wished to be in it.

Haydyn B.

THIRD GRADERS

I am thankful for a church and a church where I can learn the Bible and I can get to know the word of truth! I am thankful for a school because I can learn stuff otherwise I would have to be at home and doing homescholl! I am thankful for our free country.

Seth G.

I’m thankful for family.

I am thankful for a house.

I am thankful that I have a bed.

Emmitt G.

I’m thankful for my loving, caring, awsome family because they always encourage me to do things they believe I can do. I’m also thankful for Rosa’s because they provide good food for us everytime you need it and cause it’s good. That is what I’m thankful for.

Addison A.

I’m thankful for are freedom, my house, my church that I go to, my family, my food, and my schooll, also that my mom is okay.

Hayden W.

I am thankful for church and thanksgiving and scoole and God and prinsolse.

Clairz W.

I am thankful for my parents and my sister. I love my teacher and church’s. I love Thanksgiving. I love my freedom, God, my friends. I love my state, I love my country. I am soooo happy for my class. I love my class. I love math, science, social studies, reading, writing, spelling and a specily reading. I don’t like COVID-19.

Happy fall ya’ll.

Harper G.

I’m thankful for Mrs. Pruitt. I’m thankful for that I can go to school in this covid. I am also thankful for my family and friends.

Kinsley R.

I am grateful for great churches because we learn about God. Having encouraging parents motivates me to be my best. I have a lot of things to be greatful for.

Cannon C.

Haveing a nice family is amazing becase I’m so Happy to be here right now even if my mom is not here i stil love her.

Bailee e.

I am thakful for freedom from Britain it is life saver. I am thakful for food that is clean and restaurants. I am not thakful for Covid19 it is the worst.

Kooper S.

I am gradeful for my family.

I am grateful for my TV.

I am grateful for my books.

Braylen

I’m thankful for a clean balthroom and I’m thank ful I have pencil. I’m also thankful for my mom and dad. Happy fall yall.

Daniel B.

I am thankful for the working bathrooms at the scool. I am thankful for my caring, loving family. I have somany thing to be thankful for here in America.

Max H.

I am thankful for my faithful God. I am thankful for my loving parents. I am thankful for my fantastic faithful father. I am thankful for my caring teacher.

Isaiah S.

I am thankful for having fresh mashed potatoes every Thanksgiving and having a roof above my head, and having neat clothes on my body and a very comfy bed and having a very hard working dad and having a very strong mom who never gives up and makes exuses.

Lily S.

I am thanfole for my family an, I ame living nouw.

Conner L.

I am grateful for a nice, clean bathroom. I am thoughtful for my family.

Also I am thankful for my teacher Mrs. Pruit. Freedom is something to be thankful for. And I am thankful for food, water, a house and clothing.

I am also very thankful for God.

Olivia P.

I’m thankful for my friends and femle my pes and fressh food to eta! Thankful for a roof ovr my hedaschool to lern in!

Aubrey C.

I’m thankful for aunts because they’re always nice and helpful. School is another thing that I am thankful for because I can learn math and science. I am thankful for family because they cheer me on! I have lots to be thankful for. Happy Thanksgiving!

J.J. L.

I am thankful for Hawaii grace is another thing to be greatful for And god is another also family is a great thing to be greatful for the & thanks we have is another and nanna and papa.

Abigail N.

I’m thankful for Compass Academy. I am also thankful for family and that I aroof over my head. I’m thankful for my teacher Mrs. Pruitt. She has taught me a lot all ready and it hasn’t been a whole year so I am pretty thankful.

Sofia C.