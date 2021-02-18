Hang on, warmer temps on the way

The final hurdle of this week’s snow storm has finally passed and Permian Basin residents can now look forward to warmer temperatures this weekend and next week.

Thursday’s snowfall throughout the area came in the morning and passed through, slowly making its way out of the area.

While it wasn’t yet clear on Wednesday just how much snowfall was accumulated in the Odessa area, meteorologist Matthew Johnson of the National Weather Service in Midland says not much was expected.

“For the Midland-Odessa area, we can expect up to an inch of accumulation, if not a dusting,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a sharp cutoff. It could cut off like we’ve seen in the past where Midland gets some snow and Odessa gets none. We can definitely see some of that. We’re not expecting crazy accumulations like last time.”

The areas that were expected to get the majority of snow, according to Johnson, included southern New Mexico.

“I’m thinking they’ve already gotten about 2-3 inches,” Johnson said. “We’ll see when the reports come in. In Carlsbad, N.M., we’ve seen about an inch to two inches and then Artesia, N.M., we’ve seen two inches so it’s an estimate of how much snow we’ve gotten out there so far. But as we wait for the snow to stop falling, we’ll call around and see what we have.”

Fort Stockton and areas north of I-10 were also expected to see a big chunk of snow accumulation.

“The most will probably be around Fort Stockton and up into Monahans and Pecos,” Johnson said. “They’ll probably get the most but it’ll be interesting to see how everything plays out. The system is slowly pushing away and it should be out by late afternoon. We’ll be expecting a cold night especially for areas that did receive snow. They should see low-teens to high-single digits but we’ll see as we get the forecast.”

A winter weather advisory was in effect for the Permian Basin Thursday as bridges and overpasses as well as normal roadways became slick and hazardous for travelers.

Thursday’s high was only 27 degrees and the lowest was 12.

However, warmer weather is ahead as Friday’s high is expected to be 45 degrees with a low of 21.

Saturday is a high of 55 and a low of 34 with Sunday’s high expected to be at 54 with a low of 25.

“Starting Friday, we should get a nice, warm west wind and start warming up the area and melting a lot of the snow,” Johnson said. “Starting next week, we’ll be up into the 60s and into the 70s.”

Johnson did warn about the colder temperatures at night that could still cause some freeze.

“That’s a concern but as we progress, more and more snow will melt away,” Johnson said.

The temperatures have been below freezing all week but Johnson doesn’t believe that will halt the progress of snow melting in the coming days.

“It all depends on how warm the ground is,” Johnson said. “Like (Wednesday), we were in the mid to upper 20s and we ended up melting away a lot of snow on the roads and we weren’t even above freezing. It just depends. There are areas that could see prolong periods of snow melt.”

>> ROAD WORRIES: While some of the snow is starting to melt, Gene Powell, Odessa’s TXDOT District public information officer, has continued to warn motorists about the road conditions being affected again by Thursday’s snow.

“With the snow coming down, obviously, it’ll impact travel again,” Powell said. “Some of our major roadways had been clearing off some. There’ll be snow on them and then refreeze so we still have travel advisory. We’re still advising people to stay home if you can. There’s another day of this. Tomorrow, it’s supposed to be up in the 40s and we should have a nice weekend. We’re nearly clear. We just have to avoid getting complacent and not take chances.”

However, he doesn’t believe Thursday’s snow fall has been a setback for the road conditions.

“We were in the same situation anyway,” Powell said. “We were below freezing temperatures and any moisture would refreeze the snow anyway. It is what it is. Mother Nature wins sometimes. She’s had the upper hand the last week. It’s physically impossible to move this much moisture and precipitation effectively. We knew this was coming. We’ve been working with the weather service and getting briefings a couple of times a day. We just now have to ask motorists to be smart and avoid traveling if possible. If they drive, please stay alert because the road conditions are changing all the time.”

On Thursday afternoon, most roads in the area were still covered with snow and ice.

For an up-to-date map on the Texas road conditions, visit drivetexas.org.

>> POWER OUTAGES: The number of power outages throughout the state and area slowly has slowly continued to drop throughout the week.

According to the Texas Tribune, there were over two million people without electricity on Monday.

By Thursday, according to the website PowerOutage.US, there were about 384,105 people still without power as of Thursday afternoon at 2:46 p.m.

That number included 295 people in Ector County and 688 in Midland County.

>> GOVERNOR ABBOTT: On Thursday afternoon, Texas governor Greg Abbott gave another briefing, which was held at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin.

During the press conference, Abbott highlighted different tasks.

The first was to continue to use every tool available to get power back up for everyone.

“I have already issued waivers to expediate that process,” Abbott said. “Earlier today, I had a call with providers to provide additional ways to see that we provide more power to people in the state.”

The second task was to ensure that every tool is used to ensure that water is restored to Texans.

“I had a few calls today with water providers to work on additional ways to expediate ways to get clean, available water to Texans,” Abbott said. “We are in the process of evaluating orders that can be used to speed up that process.”

The third task was to organize efforts to help Texans that are still being challenged by broken water pipes.”

Abbott said he was making a formal request to President Joe Biden for a major disaster declaration.

“If granted, this will give Texans the ability to apply for individual assistance from FEMA,” Abbott said. “That individual assistance will assist them with funding to restore damages to their homes that’s not covered by private insurance.”

The fourth was to organize the process to give aid to Texans in need.

“Part of that is the effort that has been undertaking and continuing to assist those in need by the Texas National Guard in either getting them to warming centers or helping to set up warming centers and providing them with whatever they need,” Abbott said.

To find a warming center, go to www.tdem.texas.gov/warm.

“We’ve also had many generous Texans enquire about how they can help and I want to give them some specific ideas,” Abbott said. “One is to help provide food to those who need the food.”

One way to do that is to go to www.feedingtexas.org.

Abbott said the fifth task was to begin the process to make sure that the events of this week with the wide-spread power outages never happen again in Texas.

Abbott said that starts with reforming the agency in charge of electric reliability in Texas, ERCOT.

“What happened this week to our fellow Texans was absolutely unacceptable and can never be replicated again,” Abbott said.

Abbott went on to say that “ERCOT’s annual winter assessment which is designed to make sure that the state is prepared, assured the public that there would be enough for peak demand this winter.”

“ERCOT failed on each of these measures that they said they had undertaken,” Abbott said. “Texans deserve answers about why these shortfalls occurred and how they are going to be corrected,” Abbott said.

The governor went on to say that he will issue an executive order that will add emergency items to the legislative session, asking the legislature to investigate what happened at ERCOT that led up to and during the course of the response to the winter storm.

“But there’s more than that that must be done to prevent Texas from going without power again,” Abbott said. “So today, I’m adding more emergency items to the legislative session.”

That includes asking the legislature to mandate the winterization of generators and power systems as well as calling for the funding needed to ensure that the winterization and modernization occurs.