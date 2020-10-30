  • October 30, 2020

Halloween Treat Event - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Halloween Treat Event

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, October 30, 2020 12:00 am

Halloween Treat Event Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Trower Realtors Inc. has scheduled Witches of Emerald Forest Halloween Treat Event from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 15 Emerald Gardens Drive.

Goblins & Ghosts, Superheroes & Princesses are invited to show off their costumes, get some candy and enter a drawing for a free bike.

The first 100 kids will be entered into a drawing for a Mongoose 20 inch bike. Two winning tickets will be pulled from the cauldron on Halloween night.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, October 30, 2020 12:00 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
42°
Humidity: 75%
Winds: ESE at 4mph
Feels Like: 40°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 63°/Low 39°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

friday

weather
High 69°/Low 45°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

saturday

weather
High 78°/Low 46°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]