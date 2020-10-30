Trower Realtors Inc. has scheduled Witches of Emerald Forest Halloween Treat Event from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 15 Emerald Gardens Drive.

Goblins & Ghosts, Superheroes & Princesses are invited to show off their costumes, get some candy and enter a drawing for a free bike.

The first 100 kids will be entered into a drawing for a Mongoose 20 inch bike. Two winning tickets will be pulled from the cauldron on Halloween night.