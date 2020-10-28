Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an online Halloween Special by clothing historian and collector Steven Porterfield at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Porterfield will lecture about the history of Victorian mourning including the fashionable trend of creating mourning jewelry from human hair.
To view or for more information, visit www.noelartmuseum.org or www.facebook.com/EllenNoelArtMuseum.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.