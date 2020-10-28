  • October 28, 2020

Halloween Special - Odessa American: Local News

Halloween Special

Posted: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 1:00 am

Halloween Special Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an online Halloween Special by clothing historian and collector Steven Porterfield at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Porterfield will lecture about the history of Victorian mourning including the fashionable trend of creating mourning jewelry from human hair.

To view or for more information, visit www.noelartmuseum.org or www.facebook.com/EllenNoelArtMuseum.

