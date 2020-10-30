Liége Aviation has scheduled Halloween in the Hangar featuring The State Line Band from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Midland International Air and Space Port, 2401 Windecker St., Midland.
Tickets include Hors d'oeuvres (buffet style).
Costumes encouraged but not required.
There will also be a costume contest with prizes, silent auction, facility tours, flight simulators and planes for photo-ops, raffle giveaway and more.
For more information, call 432-848-3112.
For tickets or VIP tables, visit tinyurl.com/y3k2wax5.
