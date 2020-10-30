  • October 30, 2020

Halloween in the Hangar - Odessa American: Local News

Halloween in the Hangar

Posted: Friday, October 30, 2020 3:00 am

Halloween in the Hangar Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Liége Aviation has scheduled Halloween in the Hangar featuring The State Line Band from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Midland International Air and Space Port, 2401 Windecker St., Midland.

Tickets include Hors d'oeuvres (buffet style).

Costumes encouraged but not required.

There will also be a costume contest with prizes, silent auction, facility tours, flight simulators and planes for photo-ops, raffle giveaway and more.

For more information, call 432-848-3112.

For tickets or VIP tables, visit tinyurl.com/y3k2wax5.

